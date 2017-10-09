Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Kids Reportedly ‘Choose Sides’ In Divorce: Maddox & Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Clash?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shocked their Brangelina fans when news of their divorce blew up in headlines. Now, about a year later, Angelina and Brad’s divorce continues to draw attention. But it’s not just Jolie and Pitt who are in the media spotlight. Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt are growing up, even joining Angelina recently on the red carpet. And now a new report claims that behind closed doors, the six kids are taking sides in the divorce.

Team Angelina Jolie Or Team Brad Pitt?

Although both Brad and his estranged wife reportedly have sought to keep information about the kids confidential, a source quoted by Yahoo said that some of the children are at odds when it comes to whose side to take in the Brangelina divorce.

“Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s six kids are reportedly caught up in the middle… again.”

Angelina reportedly received custody of the six children in a temporary agreement after she decided to file for divorce in September 2016, according to Yahoo. With the details involved in finalizing their divorce reportedly still being drawn up, the insider claims that now some of the kids are clashing about where they want to live.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt ‘Bickering’ With Big Brother?

Describing the children as “bickering,” Yahoo’s source named Angelina and Brad’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt as one of the kids involved in the divorce debate.

“Shiloh is looking to live with her dad and it’s causing issues between siblings.”

Initially, 11-year-old Shiloh was content to agree with her big brother’s suggestion that they all stay together and live with Maddox, according to the insider. But then the 11-year-old daughter of Angelina and Brad reportedly changed her mind.

“Maddox has been talking to all the kids since the split and really believes they should stay together and stay with Ange,” clarified the source. “[Shiloh had a] change of heart.”

Maddox On Team Mom

Reporting that Jolie and Pitt’s divorce “rages on behind closed doors,” Yahoo cited New Idea magazine’s insider. That source said that Shiloh and Maddox are on different sides when it comes to choosing a “team.” At this point, Maddox is “very much Team Mum” and has remained on Team Angelina “throughout” Jolie and Pitt’s split, according to the insider. His little sister disagrees, however, noted Yahoo.

“Shiloh wants to spend more time with Brad, who currently only has supervised visitation rights.”

The insider pointed out that it is “no surprise” that Maddox has been so firmly entrenched in Angelina’s camp. Initially, Shiloh was “happy to go along with Maddox’s wishes,” added the source.

However, although the 11-year-old did not want to “cause more tension,” the insider claimed that she has changed her mind.

Shiloh’s Close Bond With And Love For Both Angelina & Brad

However, the insider emphasized that a choice of where to spend some time has nothing to do with the love that Shiloh has for both Angelina and Brad. Jolie-Pitt has a strong bond with both parents, noted the source.

“The truth is Shiloh really loves her mum, she loves both her parents. But right now, she wants to spend more time with her dad.”

In choosing sides, it’s not just Shiloh and Maddox who are reportedly disagreeing. The insider revealed that at 13, Pax might also decide to “to spend some time with his dad.” Yahoo noted that would mean that Maddox, Zahara, and twins Vivienne and Knox would remain with Jolie.

No sign of the alleged divisions among the kids has been seen on the red carpet, however. Angelina and all six kids recently showed up at the Toronto International Film Festival, looking like a very happy family.

Angelina Jolie Shares Love For Kids

In an interview last month, Jolie talked movingly about the love that she feels for the six children who she shares with Brad, noted the Daily Mail.

“Angelina Jolie has revealed that her [kids] are the best friends she could ever ask for.”

The children range in age from Maddox, 16, and Pax, 13, to Zahara, 12, as well as 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne and 11-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pit. Angelina expressed her pride in the children’s strength, noting that they have “helped” and “stood by” their mom throughout the challenges.

In the wake of the divorce, Jolie and her kids have been “rallying around” each other more than ever, pointed out the Daily Mail. Angelina also said that she is focused solely on the well-being of the children, halting her own work for a year to support them through the stress of their parents’ split.

