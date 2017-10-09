Why Jennifer Hudson Probably Won’t Return To ‘The Voice’ Season 14 In 2018

Jennifer Hudson may be leaving The Voice after just one season as a coach, shortly after Miley Cyrus confirmed that she’ll definitely be leaving the show after the currently airing Season 13.

After joining the NBC series earlier this year to mixed reviews and falling ratings, new reports are claiming that it’s looking pretty unlikely that Jennifer will undertake two consecutive seasons as a coach and likely won’t return for Season 14 in February 2018.

Per a new report by Telly Mix, it’s thought that Hudson will instead be heading back across the pond to the U.K. to serve as a coach on the British version of the show after she appeared on the talent search, and won, earlier this year.

The site is claiming that Jennifer will be returning to the U.K. version of the show next year alongside will.i.am, Tom Jones, and Olly Murs. Last year, Hudson also sat alongside Gwen Stefani’s former husband Gavin Rossdale, though reports are claiming that he’s now been bumped in favor of Murs.

Hudson hasn’t commented on the reports, though the site also cited a source who claimed that producers of the British version were desperate to have the former American Idol contestant return after making a big impression during her debut appearance.

“Jennifer was a huge part of the last series. The bosses loved her charisma and the expertise she brought to the table,” a source told The Sun of why they wanted her back in the U.K., claiming that producers allegedly offered her a big pay rise to entice her to return for another season.

“There was no chance they were going to risk her leaving,” the insider added.

Hudson also previously admitted during an appearance on the British morning show Lorraine in March that she loved her time in the U.K. and “hoped” to be back for another round of The Voice U.K. in 2018. “I’d love to be,” she said when asked if she’d be returning.

While Jennifer is yet to officially confirm the news she’ll be returning to The Voice U.K. and if she’ll be leaving the U.S. to do so, if she does head back to Britain for another round of shows, it’s pretty unlikely that the star will be able to juggle the responsibilities of appearing on The Voice on both sides of the Atlantic at the same time.

While The Voice U.K.’s blind auditions will begin airing in January, the NBC series will likely start airing Season 14 of The Voice U.S. in February.

The British version then usually begins airing live shows in March through April on both Saturday and Sunday nights, while the current schedule for the U.S. version also sees the live battle rounds air in April on Monday and Tuesday nights.

The report that Jennifer may be leaving the NBC show to head back to Britain comes shortly after Hudson’s fellow coach Miley confirmed that she’s not yet signed up to appear on any more seasons alongside Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.

She then strongly hinted that she’ll be waving bye bye to her red spinning chair following the Season 13 finale in December, which means both she and Jennifer could be quitting this year. However, Miley also teased that she’s hoping to return to The Voice at some point in the future.

So far, Blake and Adam are both confirmed to return in 2018 and they’ll be joined by new coach Kelly Clarkson. A fourth coach is expected to be confirmed over the coming weeks.

The Voice Season 13 airs on NBC on Monday and Tuesday nights.

