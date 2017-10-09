The Weinstein Company May Change Its Name, Harvey Reportedly Begs For Second Chance In Formal Statement

Hollywood must be the land of the unimaginable. First, Harvey Weinstein was kicked out of his own company due to numerous sexual abuse allegations against him. Now, there are reports that The Weinstein Company is going to change its name.

The reports come as the 65-year-old chief executive of the company is begging for a second chance. According to Harvey, his sexual misconducts took place in the ’60s and the ’70s, as he blamed the work culture of those decades for his actions.

Weinstein earlier issued a formal statement and “sincerely” apologized for the way he had behaved with colleagues. He said he was working with therapists to change his behavior. However, he also admitted that it might take a lot of time before he changed himself.

“Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go.”

However, company executives are apparently not in a mood to accept an apology from the disgraced producer. Now, an insider has revealed that the company might change its brand name because Harvey Weinstein’s name might be tainted forever by the sexual abuse scandal.

The insider told The Wrap that The Weinstein Company will need a new brand name. At the same time, the person has added that there is no formal decision on this issue. Nevertheless, the board has discussed it and may soon come with a formal announcement.

Harvey Weinstein’s net worth is $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He happens to be one of the most influential movie producers in Hollywood. He founded Miramax which produced cult films like Pulp Fiction, Children of Heaven, and Sex, Lies, and Videotape. He, as well as his brother Bob, established the company and eventually sold it to Disney.

After the brothers founded The Weinstein Company, it produced some of the highest-grossing movies like The King’s Speech, Django Unchained, and Inglourious Basterds.

Since Harvey’s exit, Bob Weinstein continues to run the company. It is believed that COO David Glasser is the favorite to be promoted to CEO of the company and take Harvey’s place.

Harvey Weinstein and his lawyers have claimed they will take strong action against the New York Times for exposing the maverick producer. The news publication published an exclusive report about how Harvey paid off his victims so that they would not file a former complaint against him.

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company]