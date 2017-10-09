Microsoft Discontinues Windows 10 Mobile Development

Joe Belfiore announced that Microsoft’s Windows 10 Mobile will no longer be further developed because there are not enough users to support the development of the platform.

A notable smartphone series powered by Microsoft Windows 10 Mobile is the Lumia. It was first made available in the market on November 20, 2015. The release was meant for Microsoft to gain an edge in the smartphone market but it had little chance with the presence of Android and iOS. The remaining Windows 10 Mobile handsets include the HP Elite X3, Alcatel Idol 4S, and Acer Liquid M330.

Microsoft is focusing on its cloud-business unit. It has been concentrating on Azure, which follows a pay-as-you-go model. It has also been selling versions of its Office suite. Microsoft’s change in strategy has caused thousands of layoffs in their Sales department.

A few days ago, the Register reported HP’s confirmation, during the Canalys Channels Forum in Venice, that it will stop producing Elite X3. Microsoft’s change in strategy and lack of focus are some of the reason behind their decision.

Microsoft Windows Mobile 10 users have been hoping for an update to include new features on the platform. Windows 10 Division Vice-president Joe Belfiore assured the existing users that even if there will be no new features, users would still have access to support for bugs and security updates.

Of course we'll continue to support the platform.. bug fixes, security updates, etc. But building new features/hw aren't the focus. ???? https://t.co/0CH9TZdIFu — Joe Belfiore (@joebelfiore) October 8, 2017

Microsoft Windows 10 Mobile development started in 2012. The design was for use on smartphones and phablets. The aim was to include extensive content synchronization across multiple Windows devices, such as mobile devices, PCs, and Xbox, as well as the ability to connect the device to an external display and have a PC-like environment with support for keyboard and mouse input. It also features Cortana, a personal digital assistant, and the Microsoft Edge browser. Compared to these promising features, the lack of apps is still a superior factor. Most mobile users prefer using platforms that have an abundance of apps.

One of the top Windows 10 Mobile free apps is Facebook. The average rating given by an estimated 135,000 users is 3.7 out of 5-star rating. Another top paid app, Hurricane Tracker, has a 4.4-star rating from 445 users.

[Featured Image by Roman Pyshchyk/Shutterstock]