‘Big Brother’ Legend Dan Gheesling Reveals That His Son Will Be A No. 1 Big Brother

Big Brother star Dan Gheesling is expecting a new addition to his family. The Big Brother Season 10 winner, who is known as one of the show’s greatest masterminds, found out the happy news that his wife, Chelsea, is pregnant while celebrating the first birthday of his first son, Desmond. Dan posted to Instagram to let fans know that the Gheeslings have another baby on the way.

Dan Gheesling shared a photo of baby Desmond wearing a shirt that reads “No. 1 Big Brother.” The BB10 winner captioned the pic with, “Des is going to be a big brother! Excited to be welcoming baby #2 to House Gheesling.”

Baby Desmond was born in July 2016, but on his first birthday, Dan and Chelsea Gheesling got an unexpected gift of their own when they found out they are expecting another baby.

“We actually found out on Desmond’s first birthday, so it was a bit of a surprise,” Dan told E! News. “A welcomed and exciting surprise, but definitely a surprise.”

Gheesling went on to praise his wife and all she does to take care of her “boys” (Dan and Desmond) while working hard at her own business.

“I don’t know how she does it,” Dan told E!

“She is an amazing mother, and such a supportive wife, not to mention she runs her own gifting business while taking care of her boys at home and doesn’t skip a beat. We’re both looking forward to welcoming another member to our little family.”

Des is going to be a big brother! Excited to be welcoming baby #2 to House Gheesling. A post shared by Dan Gheesling (@dangheesling) on Oct 7, 2017 at 6:08am PDT

On his website, Dan Gheesling previously recalled that he first met his wife on the campus of the Catholic college prep school Orchard Lake St. Mary’s in Dearborn, Michigan. Dan also proposed to his wife in that same spot in 2010, according to the Oakland Press.

Dan Gheesling is best known for winning Big Brother in 2008, taking home the $500,000 grand prize with an unheard of unanimous vote. Dan is regarded as one of the greatest Big Brother masterminds of all time, with many houseguests attempting to follow his game but most of them failing. (Season 16’s Derrick Levasseur was one who succeeded.)

Gheesling, who has worked as a coach and runs a YouTube gaming channel, returned to the Big Brother house in 2014, where he landed in second place. Dan also made a cameo on the most recent season of the CBS summertime reality show when he brought his Big Brother superhero character to life for the popular Big Brother Comics competition. Dan Gheesling’s character was named The Funeral Director.

Take a look at the video below to see footage from Dan and Chelsea Gheesling’s wedding.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]