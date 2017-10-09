‘DWTS’: Peta Murgatroyd Shares Sweet Video Of Her & Maksim’s Son Taking First Steps

Peta Murgatroyd shared an adorable video of her and fellow Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s 9-month-old son taking some of his first steps.

The professional dancer, who gave birth to her and Chmerkovskiy’s first child on January 4, shared the sweetest clip of little Shai with her followers on Instagram.

The video showed the toddler walking up to the family’s kitchen drawers and then venting his frustration that they wouldn’t open as he attempted to make his way around the kitchen in their Los Angeles home.

The youngster could be heard giggling and shouting as he walked around on his own two feet trying to open the various drawers, and Peta told fans that this was one of the first times her and Maks’s son had shown off how well he can walk by himself.

After posting the adorable baby video to her Instagram account for her more than 800,000 fans to see, the Dancing with the Stars pro joked in the clip’s caption of seeing her and Maks’s son get frustrated.

“Someone help him…the drawers now don’t open.”

She then confirmed that “#childproofing has begun” to ensure the youngster isn’t getting into any drawers he shouldn’t be and then promised that his adventures on his feet are “to be continued.”

Someone help him…the drawers now don't open ????????‍♀️… #childproofing has begun …to be continued. A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Oct 7, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Maks and Peta’s son then continued to scream in the video, to which Murgatroyd, who was filming the video, admitted that the little guy was “having a tantrum” as he showed off his walking skills.

But despite the 9-month-old screaming his way around the kitchen, a number of DWTS fans couldn’t help but comment on how cute Chmerkovskiy’s little bundle of joy is.

“Omg he’s so damn cute and he’s a little upset them drawers won’t open,” Instagram user @reneemccoy2007 commented on the adorable video of Maksim and Peta’s 9-month-old.

“He is adorable,” @pmayhew3 then added after seeing Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy’s baby taking some of his first steps. They then added that seeing him walking by himself “makes me smile!”

But while Peta and Maksim’s son looks as sweet as can be in the new video, Murgatroyd revealed to Entertainment Tonight earlier this year that he really is pretty feisty and actually pulled out a pretty big clump of her hair earlier this year.

Peta confessed that her son grabbing a hold of her head was so painful that he actually brought her to tears.

Telling the outlet that “a little tear rolled down” her cheek after Shai, who was then just 7-months-old, pulled her hair out, the DWTS star explained that she had to keep her cool and calmly explained to him that “Mama’s hurt” and he shouldn’t do that.

She also told the site that the mischievous youngster has started to throw his bowl across the room during dinner time and already had two little teeth coming through.

Mommy and daddy look a little crazy in all black ???? @petamurgatroyd #babyChmerkovskiy A post shared by @maksimc on Sep 20, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

Peta and Maksim are currently competing against one another on Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars, and it sounds like the tension on the dancefloor is heating up.

The couple, who married back in July, is competing with fellow married couple Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey, and Maks recently teased that there’s a serious rivalry and some heavy competition between the two couples.

Dancing with the Stars Season 25 airs on Monday nights on ABC.

[Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images]