’90 Day Fiance’ Season 5 Recap: Nicole & Azan Are Back, Plus One Surprise Couple!

90 Day Fiance is back with a brand new Season 5, which introduces five new couples plus a returning fan-favorite. The hit TLC reality series may be known for its crazy drama, but really it’s about individuals looking for a shot at true love and happiness in America.

Nicole & Azan

In last Sunday’s pilot episode, viewers tuned in to see the continuing love story of Nicole and Azan from Season 4. As fans know, Nicole is a single mom to an adorable 2-year-old girl. She met Azan for the first time in Morocco last season, and she immediately fell in love. However, she had to return to the United States and leave Azan behind.

Now, Nicole is deadset on bringing Azan back to the U.S. with her. In last night’s episode, we see her planning a trip to Morocco and this time, she’s bringing her daughter along to meet Azan. Nicole is planning to stay in Morocco for two months. Fortunately for Nicole, her dad and stepmom agreed to sponsor Azan’s travel fees coming to America.

Molly & Luis

Molly, 41, has two daughters from different fathers. In 90 Day Fiance Season 5’s pilot episode, she talks about how marriage isn’t her thing. That is until she met 26-year-old Luis during a holiday trip in the Dominican Republic.

Within two months of meeting her, Luis proposed to Molly and now they’re getting married in the U.S. However, Molly’s 17-year-old daughter, Olivia, is upset about her mom’s upcoming marriage to a much younger guy who she hasn’t met. Olivia breaks down and gets into a huge argument with Molly. Off-cam, she rants about how she doesn’t want Luis to come and stay with them.

Elizabeth & Andrei

Elizabeth, 27, is the youngest child in a big family. She feels like everyone is picking on her, and she says that she’s never really connected with anyone in the states. She met 31-year-old Andrei on a trip in Dublin.

“We came across each other and instantly hit it off. Despite his rough exterior, he definitely treats me better than any American guy.”

Now, Elizabeth works as a property manager at her dad’s business. She wants to save money so she can bring Andrei to America. She’s positive that she’ll get her happy ever after once her fiance is here, but she knows that her family won’t be accepting of Andrei right away.

Josh & Aika

✈️ ???? Love, heartbreak, and drama! Here's what you can expect to see this season on #90DayFiance. https://t.co/WCPmFU9hc4 pic.twitter.com/CuZT7pQyvJ — TLC Network (@TLC) October 7, 2017

Aika is a sexy 36-year-old from Manila, Philippines. Josh, 43, met her through a dating app and knew she was the one.

“I feel like I’m in high school and I landed the hottest cheerleader on the squad,” Josh gushes in a confessional.

“For some reason, she picked me and I can’t believe it.”

In the episode, we see Aika finally arriving at the airport. Josh is obviously happy that his dream girl is here. But his mood turns sour when, on the drive home, Aika asks for her engagement ring.

Evelyn & David

Eighteen-year-old Evelyn insists that it was love at first sight when she first met David, 27, in Spain. They got engaged, and now they’ve applied for a K-1 visa. David’s interview is coming up. During a video chat, he tells Evelyn that he’s nervous.

Meanwhile, Evelyn is already daydreaming about her wedding day. She reveals that they’ve never been intimate with each other because they believe in sex after marriage.

“David and I won’t be sleeping under the same roof until our wedding night. We believe that you wait until marriage to have sex.”

David & Annie

90 Day Fiance also introduced another couple that wasn’t part of its original roster for this season. David, 48, and Annie, 24. Three years ago, David’s life was a mess. He was obese, his wife divorced him, he lost his job, house, and car. On top of it all, he suffered a stroke.

After losing weight, David went to Thailand to seek peace. There, he met Annie. David says Annie is his true love and he makes him feel younger and happier. The young woman lives in a poor village and works as a bar singer in Bangkok. She admits that she doesn’t have 100 percent romantic feelings for David, but acknowledges that he has a big heart. She also admits that she’s always wanted to go to America.

“I love talking to him. I feel comfortable with him. Yeah, he’s good, I think.”

However, Annie’s parents won’t let her leave the country until David pays them a dowry. He offers them 50,000 Baht (around $1,500), but Annie’s not so sure that this is enough.

Meanwhile, David’s friends travel to Thailand to meet his new girl. They note that David has always wanted to marry every single woman he’s ever dated. Also, they’re surprised about the whole dowry thing, which for them sounds like “buying a wife.”

What did you think of last night’s season premiere? Which among this season’s couples do you think will find real and lasting happiness? Share your thoughts below!

90 Day Fiance Season 5 airs every Sunday, 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

[Featured Image by That Nicole Girl/Twitter]