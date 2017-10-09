‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Week October 9: Family Has Renewed Interest In Katie & Wyatt’s Love Life

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 9-13 has family taking a renewed interest in Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Katie’s (Heather Tom) love life, even though their own romantic situation may be anything but perfect. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is still hell-bent on destroying Quinn’s (Rena Sofer) life via Mateo (Francisco San Martin), while Brooke (Katherine Kelly Language) finally opens up about Bill (Don Diamont). Liam (Scott Clifton) will struggle to separate his personal and business life as far as Sally (Courtney Hope) is concerned, while still trying to keep his eyes open for the revenge his father is planning.

Mateo is on a seduction mission thanks to Sheila. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Quinn is still completely unaware that Mateo has ulterior motives and will try to enjoy the back massages for the pain relief that they’re bringing her. In the meantime, Sheila will enjoy pointing out to Eric that Mateo’s job description has now changed to Quinn’s personal masseuse. She never lets an opportunity pass that will further her cause to become Eric’s wife, and according to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via She Knows Soaps, Mateo will enjoy the benefits his new role brings.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Wyatt shares his family issues with Katie. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/7Yo3OMxtkf pic.twitter.com/VnYEBwH1GN — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 6, 2017

Quinn still has no idea that Wyatt is dating Katie, according to the latest spoilers. Bold and the Beautiful fans will see her trying to devise a plan to set Wyatt up with a pretty girl because as far as she knows he is still heartbroken and single. Wyatt will tell his mother that he is not interested in her matchmaking prowess and brush off her questions about his love life. His unwillingness to discuss going out on a date with someone is sure to make Quinn suspicious about the actual state of her son’s romantic life.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also state that while Brooke talks to Katie about the state of her marriage to Bill, Katie refuses to discuss her own love life. This piques Brooke’s curiosity and she will do some investigations of her own. She will try to figure out who the mystery man is whom her sister is dating and why she is trying to hide him. But Brooke has her own romantic problems and she will need to speak to someone about it.

It should come as no surprise that she opens up to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and tells him the partial truth about why she left Bill. Ridge will be ecstatic that Brooke has chosen him to support her through her separation ordeal, and will offer her a shoulder to cry on. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Brooke will mention a clue as to the reason she is so disgusted with Bill, and that it may just be a matter of time before Ridge realizes that he links Bill to the Spectra fire disaster.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Oct. 9-13. Sally and Liam go on a business trip. https://t.co/654VrAmDzX #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/IF2ovzGNdv — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 8, 2017

Liam has been trying to keep Sally happy and now has the problem of blurred lines between their personal and professional relationship. For one, they’re away on a business trip and Sally has no qualms in making Liam feel like a million bucks by constantly flattering him in a way that Steffy just isn’t doing at the moment. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that in the meantime, Liam is also worried about his father’s threats. Bill will threaten Liam once again and tell him that his revenge is going to be brutal. What do you think about the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 9-13? Should Katie and Wyatt just tell their families the truth and leave them to get over their relationship?

