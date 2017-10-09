The premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi is only a few months away and fans are already wondering what will happen to Kylo Ren. The estranged son of Han Solo and Leia Organa was last seen being defeated by Rey in an epic lightsaber battle that left him scarred and humiliated. But is it possible that Kylo will have a change of heart in the upcoming sequel? New details from Episode VIII seem to suggest that a popular theory about Ben Solo will be confirmed this December.

Kylo Ren has certainly proven that he will do anything to please Supreme Leader Snoke and complete his training with the villain. In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Kylo clearly struggled with the idea of killing Han Solo but in the end, he murdered his own father. However, some fans believe that Adam Driver’s character will turn his back on the Dark Side and join the fight against the First Order in Star Wars 8.

New information about The Last Jedi was revealed at the recent New York Comic Con. It has been revealed that Supreme Leader Snoke will employ a new type of Stormtrooper that might rival the Deathtroopers from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The details about the Elite Praetorian guards suggest that they are the most lethal protection any villain can have. In addition to that, the Star Wars 8 details debunk the reason why Kylo Ren wears a helmet.

Cool info confirming that Snoke will have a total of eight Praetorian guards in #TheLastJedi and why Kylo wears a helmet… #NYCC #StarWars pic.twitter.com/Yr4wcbhtt1 — SWNN (@StarWarsNewsNet) October 5, 2017

Kylo Ren’s helmet is more than just a homage to Darth Vader. According to the information sheet, he uses it to keep his true identity a secret and distance himself from Han Solo, Leia Organa, and Luke Skywalker. But does this mean that the first teaser for Star Wars: The Last Jedi hinted on Kylo wanting to go back to being Ben Solo?

The first trailer for Star Wars 8 featured a lingering shot at the smashed remains of Kylo Ren’s helmet. Fans have pointed out that if it was originally used to conceal Kylo’s identity, the ruin of the helmet could signify that he is embracing his heritage and might betray the First Order. This is certainly in line with a popular Star Wars theory suggesting that Ben Solo will become a Jedi by the time Episode IX premieres.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will hit theaters on December 15.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]