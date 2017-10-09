Ben Affleck Visits Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus At ‘SNL’ During Gal Gadot’s Guesting

Ben Affleck just sent out a clear message to all doubters out there: his new-found romance with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus is for real! On Saturday night, the Batman star dropped by at the live taping of SNL in New York to visit his girlfriend during the Gal Gadot-hosted episode.

Though he is a certified A-list celebrity, Ben Affleck looked like an ordinary supportive boyfriend during his visit, wearing a casual blue leather jacket, blue shirt, jeans, and white sneakers. According to onlookers, the 45-year-old actor was in a good mood as he watched his Justice League co-star from the sidelines. Lindsay must be thrilled to have his presence and support!

Saturday’s episode was a big one for SNL, as it was Gal Gadot’s first time to guest on the show. The Wonder Woman actress delivered several hilarious sketches throughout the show, including an Israeli monologue during the intro and a Kendall Jenner parody. Gal Gadot also shared a kiss with Kate McKinnon during a much-talked-about Wonder Woman skit.

After the episode, the SNL staff and celebrity guests trooped to a restaurant for its after-party celebration. Gal Gadot came with her husband. Other famous guests included Sam Smith, Jon Hamm, and director Steven Spielberg. However, People reported that Ben Affleck opted to skip this event. His girlfriend Lindsay was spotted going solo, wearing a black leather jacket over a loose, patterned dress.

Ben Affleck Drops by SNL Afterparty to Support Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus https://t.co/Khnwks5X9k — People (@people) October 8, 2017

This wasn’t the first time for Ben Affleck to flaunt his love and support for his new girlfriend. The couple has been spotted together numerous times in their happy outings. Last month, Ben officially confirmed their romance when he attended the 2017 Emmy Awards as Lindsay’s date.

Ben Affleck’s SNL visit comes after he was spotted entering an out-patient rehab facility on Wednesday, as the Inquisitr previously reported. The Academy Award-winning actor is reportedly seeking treatment again for his long-standing struggle with alcohol abuse.

While Ben may have finally moved on from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Radar Online reported that he hasn’t introduced their three kids to his new lady love. Jennifer reportedly has a few conditions before she allows the children to meet the new woman in their dad’s life.

“Jennifer wants to meet [Lindsay] alone without Ben,” an insider revealed. “She is all about the kids.”

[Featured Image by Eric Jamison/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images]