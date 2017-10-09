’90 Day Fiance’ Update: Are Cortney And Antonio Still Together?

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, fans got to meet Cortney and Antonio. These two seem to get along great, but Cortney has made it very clear she is unsure about him. So far, she isn’t even letting him sleep in the bed with her and is making him sleep on the couch. Heavy shared the details about whether Cortney and Antonio are still together and how things are between them.

Cortney’s friends showed her some pretty sexy modeling pictures of Antonio Millon before she met him. He didn’t make a great first impression on her by not picking her up from the airport, but somehow he is winning her over slowly but surely. On the preview for next week’s new episode, she shared that they finally end up having sex, but then he disappears on her.

Antonio and Cortney have both been posting pictures of each other on social networks. Their season of the show is still airing. There are also a lot of pictures of them out traveling and not together. It has everyone a bit curious what is going on. There have been some rumors flying that Antonio might really be married to someone else, but that hasn’t been confirmed at all yet.

As of right now, it is obvious that Cortney and Antonio are not living together in the same country and it doesn’t look like there is any way that they are married. They could still be in a long distance relationship, but nobody knows for sure. It looks like Cortney is still in Florida and Antonio isn’t here.

On their show, it is before the actual K1-Visa process starts, so it wouldn’t be surprising at all if Cortney and Antonio called it quits before they ever even ended up engaged. Hopefully, at the end of the season, they will end up sharing a big update on how they are doing and if it is over or not.

Do you think that Antonio and Cortney will end up married? Do you think that she is too hard on him? Sound off in the comments below, and don’t miss new episodes of 90 Day Fiance on Sundays on TLC.

[Featured Image by Cortney/Instagram]