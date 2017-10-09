Chris Foerster Video: Footage Allegedly Shows Dolphins Offensive Line Coach Taking Drugs Before Team Meeting

The Miami Dolphins could soon have a big off-the-field problem on their hands, with video circulating on Sunday that allegedly shows offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting lines of drugs before going to a team meeting.

The Dolphins have endured a very difficult season on the field so far, struggling after the loss of quarterback Ryan Tannehill and stumbling to 2-2 record behind Jay Cutler. It could soon get even more complicated after a Facebook user posted video allegedly showing Foerster with three lines of white powder on a desk.

The man identified as Foerster clearly intended the video to be private, as he talks to the camera and delivers a message to the intended viewer.

“Hey babe,” he says. “Miss you. Thinking about you. How about me going to a meeting and doing this before I go.”

The man proceeded to snort the lines of white powder.

It is not clear the intended recipient of the video, but the woman who posted it on Facebook, Kijuana Nige, posted what could be a telling comment underneath the video.

“[H]e should’ve kept sending me my checks,” she wrote in response to another commenter.

Chris Foerster was hired by the Miami Dolphins in January 2016, one of the first hires for then-new head coach Adam Gase. As the SB Nation blog Stampede Blue reported at the time, Foerster was something of a hot commodity, getting another offer from the Indianapolis Colts to be their offensive line coach.

While the video has started to go viral on Sunday night, a few hours after being posted, there is still no confirmation that the white powder Miami Dolphins assistant coach Chris Foerster is snorting in the video is indeed narcotics.

There could be at least some confirmation of the video’s veracity, however. Reporter Andy Slater of 940-AM WINZ noted that the team is aware of the video’s existence, but did not comment on it.

Others reported that the team knew of the video’s existence.

Miami Dolphins aware of video allegedly involving offensive line coach Chris Foerster https://t.co/YWSE1EmA3a pic.twitter.com/rSuVXa4j8l — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 9, 2017

But if it is legitimate, it could represent more trouble for a franchise dogged by off-the-field issues in recent years. Back in 2013, the Dolphins were rocked by a so-called “bullying” incident after offensive lineman Jonathan Martin left the team mid-season and claimed that a group of other players led by lineman Richie Incognito had continually harassed him.

The team took considerable flack for lack of oversight and allowing the issues to blow up as they did.

There is still no official response yet from the Miami Dolphins regarding the alleged video of Chris Foerster snorting what appears to be drugs.

[Featured Image by NFL by Getty Images]