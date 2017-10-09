‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Script Leak Happening? Not A Chance As Even Actors Can’t Open Or Take Them Home

Will a Game of Thrones Season 8 script leak happen for the final installment of HBO’s highest-grossing series? Probably not as actor Liam Cunningham revealed that even the stars of the show are not allowed to open them just yet.

Days after the Season 7 finale was aired, speculations that the script—or the outline of the document—have been leaked ran high. Many believed it to be true as they probably thought that the hackers who stole a massive amount of copyrighted data from the entertainment company were able to get hold of the Season 8 script as well.

On top of that, overly excited fans shared alleged Game of Thrones Season 8 script leaks over social media, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Many Thrones fans were convinced that they are real especially since the document featured supposed confirmations of several fan theories, unexpected twists, and major deaths that all fit the GoT signature.

Unfortunately, HBO boss Casey Bloys has since debunked the spoilers, admitting that the company will be taking extra security measures to keep the show’s final twist and conflicts secret.

Now, it seems as though Ser Davos Seaworth-portrayer, Liam Cunningham, revealed yet another fact about the scripts, further confirming that even the most creative hackers and leakers won’t be able to spoil the award-winning show’s final hurrah.

#GameofThrones star Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth) reveals how far HBO is going this year to prevent leaks. https://t.co/7JHyAOgMc0 pic.twitter.com/LMAHmQO4ZP — Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) October 8, 2017

In an interview with IGN, Cunningham admitted that stars of the show are not allowed to read them yet to prevent Game of Thrones Season 8 script leak even though they already have it.

“I got them all,” Cunningham told the outlet, referring to the scripts.

“I can’t open them because of all the security, and I can’t walk it out.”

Clarifying, the interviewer asked again whether the 56-year-old Irish actor have read the documents yet, to which he responded, “I can’t open them!”

According to Fansided’s GoT-dedicated page Winter Is Coming, HBO haven’t use paper scripts in a while, which means the document is probably digital.

The cast members are not allowed to read the scripts until they are inside the studio in Belfast starting on Monday, October 9 for a read-through of the first three episodes of the final season. Based on a separate report from Winter Is Coming, filming begins either on October 16 or 19 for the “really long” episodes of the final installment of the series.

Even so, there is no saying whether or not a Game of Thrones Season 8 script leak will happen as fans have a history becoming very creative when it comes to acquiring the full script for the show’s penultimate season.

[Featured Image by HBO]