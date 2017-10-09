Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have yet to comment on their ongoing affair but recent reports by different news outlets are now concerned about Tom Cruise and his take on all this drama. A recent report allegedly suggests that the reason behind Mission: Impossible 6’s star’s reckless behavior is because he reportedly thinks that just like his father, even he will die of colorectal cancer.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s beach pictures came as a surprise to Tom Cruise, as earlier reported by Inquisitr. The actor, who recently suffered a broken ankle on the set of the most awaited part in the Mission: Impossible series, reportedly had no prior knowledge of his ex-wife getting serious with his Collateral movie co-star.

Ever since the pictures of Katie and Jamie released online, many news outlets have allegedly talked about Tom’s take on it. Earlier this month, it was reported that the Mummy movie actor has reportedly stopped talking to Katie Holmes and their 11-year-old daughter Suri Cruise. It was also addressed that after spending so many years in solitude, Tom Cruise wants what Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx has. However, this news was debunked as the statements did not come from the official sources.

That being said, a recent report has addressed Tom Cruise’s reckless behavior when it comes to his health and doing some dangerous stunts for his action feature films.

According to Radar Online, Tom allegedly thinks that his lifespan is short and he will die of colorectal cancer.

The report further claimed that the Vanilla Sky movie actor is so worried about the said disease that he “like to tempt fate by performing foolhardy stunts” as he is convinced that he is going to die young.

Tom Cruise’s late father, Thomas Mapother III, died at 49 from cancer.

“Tom is terrified that he’s at the age where he’ll contract same cancer that killed his dad,” adds the source.

Dr. Joel Feinstein, a gastroenterologist from Los Angeles and a staff member at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. was quoted by Radar as responding, “If a person has a father who was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, he is two to three times more at risk for getting the disease as the general population. Tom is at an increased risk of developing rectal cancer because his father died from the disease.”

However, Gossip Cop debunked the claims and after confirming from Tom’s close and trustworthy sources, it reported that the Radar’s claims are “untrue.”

Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, and Katie Holmes’ representatives have not confirmed the recent claims. As of this writing, no substantial statements have been released by the stars in question regarding the confirmation of their ongoing affair. So, it is safe to say that the recent claims are nothing but rumors.

What is your take on the ongoing Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx affair? Do you think the fear of cancer is actually the main reason behind Tom Cruise’s reckless behavior? Sound off your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP Images]