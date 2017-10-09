‘LPBW’: Tori Shares 7 Adorable Photos Of Roloff Family Spending Weekend At The Patch, No Amy, Jacob In Sight

The Roloff family spent the past weekend at the farm to be with Matt as he celebrated his 56th birthday last October 7. Zach, Tori, Jackson, Jeremy, Audrey, and the newest member of the family, Ember Jean, were on hand to greet the Little People, Big World patriarch on his special day. They also got to enjoy themselves at the famed Roloff Farm Pumpkin Patch.

Tori shared a series of photos to commemorate the weekend, which also happened to be Jackson’s first time at the patch. The first photo shows Tori with Zach carrying Jackson, who’s sporting a plaid onesie. The young family posed in front of the 2017 version of the Roloff Farm Pumpkin Patch sign.

Zach, Tori, and Jackson also posed with Jeremy, Audrey, and Ember Jean in what could well be the first photo of the two small families together. The next photograph shows Tori and Audrey rocking motherhood with their cool sunglasses, baby carriers, and huge smiles. One would immediately notice how huge the head of the almost 5-month-old Jackson is compared to that of Ember, who celebrates her first month on October 10.

Tori also shared a close-up of her and Jackson wearing his own pair of sunglasses. Zach was also photographed carrying Jackson while he and twin brother Jeremy were sitting inside a tractor. Tori also posted a shot of her husband with Jackson, sans the baby carrier, sitting on the porch. Finally, Tori also shared a photo of Jackson, who was wearing a party hat, being carried by his grandfather, Matt. The photo is actually the same one Tori posted a day earlier to greet Matt on his birthday.

Interestingly, a couple of Roloff family members weren’t present, at least in the photos Tori posted.

It’s quite understandable that Jacob was not around since he previously distanced himself from the rest of the family after some controversies. It could also be that Jacob is out on a trip somewhere as he and girlfriend, Isabela Rock, have been traveling and blogging about their trips for quite some time now.

To be fair to Jacob, he has since patched things up with the rest of the Roloff family and has, in fact, been spending some time at the farm, especially when his sister Molly got married last August.

As for Amy, fans of Little People, Big World have long been wondering if there is something going on between her and the rest of the Roloff family. It was previously rumored that Amy and Audrey didn’t see eye-to-eye, especially after Amy left on a road trip with her boyfriend around the time Audrey was due to give birth to Ember Jean. However, Jeremy already debunked that rumor.

