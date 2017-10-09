Tiny Harris Furious As T.I. Cancels Vow Renewal Plans: Still Cheating With Bernice Burgos?

Tiny Harris is livid that T.I. seems to have backed out of plans to renew his vows with the singer after she agreed to take him back, it’s been alleged.

Tiny is said to have made the decision to give her rapper husband another chance, stressing that she couldn’t have seen herself pulling through with the divorce papers she had filed back in December.

With that said, Harris also wasn’t going to put up with an alleged cheating partner.

According to Hollywood Life, Tiny Harris wanted to give her marriage one more try, especially after T.I. had begged her to see if they can work on their differences together.

The outlet claims that the rapper stressed about wanting to renew his vows, claiming that will be their way of starting a new beginning together, but now that he has reconciled with Tiny Harris, T.I. has had a change of heart.

Tiny has already planned a small guest list of people she’d want to have at the ceremony, and though she has already made this all known to her man, he hasn’t shown any sort of interest.

It goes without saying that Tiny Harris is suspecting that her husband wasn’t genuine when he said he wanted to give their marriage another try — at least not as far as a committed relationship is concerned.

The insider adds by insinuating that Tiny Harris may be under the impression that Bernice Burgos is still playing a factor in her husband’s life.

The Instagram model was said to have been dating T.I. during his split from Tiny. When Harris decided to take her husband back, the “Live Your Life” hitmaker subsequently called things off with Burgos, leaving her outraged.

For Tiny, though, she can’t make sense of T.I. now not wanting to pull through with the plans of renewing their vows — this was supposed to be their way of starting something new together and forgetting the past.

Today pre sale tickets going up for the new cities that was added & of course we have added @neneleakes as the host of our tour! So expect some real good laughs & real sanging! This tour is moving so well we added cities make sure u get your tickets if u looking for a great Xscape! Go to www.thegreatxscapetour.com Fan password is JUSTKICKIN PRESALE TIX ARE AVAIL TODAY & Tomorrow!! A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Oct 4, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

Should it be the case that T.I. has gotten cold feet, it would to Tiny Harris that something’s going on that she’s being kept in the dark about.

[Featured Image by Prince Williams/Getty Images]