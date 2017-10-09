Big things are happening in The X-Files Season 11. The first trailer for the sci-fi series has just been dropped at the New York Comic-Con and it looks like the son of Fox Mulder and Dana Scully will be the main focus next year. In addition to that, Walter Skinner is set to be a huge part of the main storyline.

Mitch Pileggi has been with The X-Files from the start so it would make sense that people would want to learn more about his character. Luckily, Skinner will play a major role in The X-Files Season 11. It has been confirmed that Mulder and Scully’s former boss will appear in the highly anticipated Darin Morgan episode and Skinner’s origin story will finally be explored.

The cast and crew of The X-Files Season 11 recently made an appearance at the New York Comic-Con. Mitch Pileggi was joined by David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, and creator Chris Carter. Carter revealed that long-time writer Darin Morgan has worked on a “very, very funny” episode that will feature Walter Skinner.

Interestingly, Skinner has never shown up in any of Darin Morgan’s episodes. Needless to say, Mitch Pileggi is thrilled to be a part of an episode penned by the “Clyde Bruckman’s Final Repose” writer. In addition to that, one particular episode of The X-Files Season 11 will focus solely on the FBI Assistant Director himself.

It has been revealed at NYCC that an episode will be all about Walter Skinner. Mitch Pileggi stated that this episode will explain why his character still manages to work for the FBI despite several problems in his long career. There will even be many flashback scenes showing a young Skinner in The X-Files Season 11.

Although it is exciting to see more of Walter Skinner next year, there is little doubt that the series belongs to Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. The first trailer for The X-Files Season 11 strongly suggests that the two will be on the hunt for one very special person.

The teaser for The X-Files Season 11 follows Mulder and Scully as they try to find their son William who was last mentioned in last year’s revival. In the previous finale, Scully wonders where her son is but his fate was not revealed. William is expected to be the true focus on the show’s storyline when the series premieres on Fox in 2018.

