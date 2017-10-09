Bella Thorne Celebrates Her 20th Birthday With Tana Mongeau: Rumored Couple Share PDA On Instagram

Bella Thorne celebrated her birthday with her lady friend Tana Mongeau and the YouTube star just shared a clip that shows how tongue-tied they are with each other, fueling dating rumors even more.

It seemed like going into her 20s made the Famous in Love star more confident with her own sexuality than ever as she showcases major public displays of affection with the YouTube sensation that only last month confessed on Twitter that she wanted to date the actress.

In fact, the two seem to be hitting it off as they celebrate the former Disney star’s 20th birthday on October 8 in Los Angeles, starting off the celebration with a brunch in a small suburb on the day before, the Daily Mail reported.

According to the outlet, Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau were wearing matching conservative Halloween-inspired outfits while they were out grabbing something to eat with a couple of other friends.

After that, Bella and Tana seemed to enjoy sometime with each other in what appears to be the Disney alum’s Los Angeles home in a PDA-filled Instagram clip posted by the YouTube vlogger on the eve of Thorne’s birthday.

“[Your] weird I’m weird I like [you],” Mongeau captioned their tongue-twisting Instagram clip. Check it out.

ur weird i'm weird i like u @bellathorne ???? A post shared by tanamongeau (@tanamongeau) on Oct 7, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

On top of that, Tana also shared a series of images on the photo-sharing social media platform to greet the now-20-year-old Latina beauty.

what do u do after the longest birthday night ever? lay on the floor of the restaurant. happy birthday Annabella, I fucking adore you… see u in like an hour lmao❣️???? #nationalbellathornemonth #bellaween #octobella A post shared by tanamongeau (@tanamongeau) on Oct 8, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

Neither of the two ladies have officially confirmed the real score between them but if their social media exchanges are to be considered, there is a huge chance that they are really a couple. In fact, they even use adorable nicknames for each other the same way a real couple would.

Before September ended, Tana Mongeau and Bella Thorne shared a steamy make-out session that sparked a slurry of comments from their fans, as reported by the Inquisitr.

dreams do come true kids pic.twitter.com/pXu2BMiKfK — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) September 24, 2017

After that, the two have since become quite close, especially over Twitter, where each other’s posts do not go unnoticed.

YESSS baby!!! happy national Bella Thorne month everyone bow down to my queen ok go https://t.co/ujflOmdIlY — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) October 7, 2017

I'm on the way see you soon baby https://t.co/vlnxZXUhYG — bella thorne (@bellathorne) October 4, 2017

As for Bella’s birthday bash, if her Twitter post is to be believed, she and Tana will be heading to Hawaii to celebrate her Big 2-0.

And then we goin to Hawaii ???? https://t.co/vMqN2qns0j — bella thorne (@bellathorne) October 4, 2017

What do you think of this article? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt For NYFW: The Shows, Kris Connor/Getty Images]