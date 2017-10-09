Kylie Jenner Refusing To Show Pregnant Baby Bump: Kris Jenner Secures Magazine Deal Worth Millions

Kylie Jenner will not be posting any photos of her baby bump because her mother, Kris Jenner, is reportedly in talks to and a multi-million dollar magazine deal for the exclusive rights.

Kylie Jenner, whose pregnancy came to light last month, has received dozens of offers from all sorts of publications who are offering big bucks to get the photos for their outlet, but it’s said that the family is still deciding which one to go with.

As the days go by, Kylie Jenner continues to be bombarded with more offers, and from what Hollywood Life is reporting, Kris Jenner is overwhelmed in trying to make a decision, but she’s sure to make one very soon.

The news outlet claims that Kris has instructed Kylie Jenner not to post anything related to her pregnancy on social media as it will reduce the chances of landing one of the biggest picture deal for a pregnancy shoot in Hollywood.

It’s further noted that with Khloe Kardashian also being pregnant, there’s a chance that Kylie Jenner and her sister will grace the cover together, meaning more money for the momager and her daughters.

Kris knows the game too well. She can scoop double the amount she would get if it’s just Kylie Jenner gracing a cover by herself, so everything is still being worked out, but an announcement with the picture deal is coming very soon.

#ad @quayaustralia NEW DROP ???? #QUAYXKYLIE A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

As for Kylie, she’s desperate to let people into her private life by showing them her baby bump. She’s planning so many photo shoots that will specifically be for her Instagram fans, but as previously mentioned, Kris has instructed her not to post anything yet.

It’s also believed that the 61-year-old is not allowing Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, to post anything either. Furthermore, there should be no discussions regarding the pregnancy in public, as told by Kris, Hollywood Life shares.

#ad So excited for my second sunnies collection … #QUAYXKYLIE DROP II. Follow @quayaustralia for details. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

The picture deal is just one of many offers that are currently on the line. A Keeping Up With the Kardashians spin-off with the E! Network is also said to be in talks, and, of course, there’s a lot of money on the table if Kylie and Khloe sign on.

[Featured Image by David Buchan/Getty Images]