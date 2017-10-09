As Teen Mom 2 fans know, Kailyn Lowry recently gave birth to her third child with a third father. On August 5 of this year at three in the morning, the reality TV star gave birth to a healthy baby boy. Kailyn, who is now 25-years-old, welcomed her 7-year-old son Isaac into the word with her ex Jo River when she was only 17-years-old. So, she certainly understands what being a young mother is like.

Kailyn is also the mother of 3-year-old Lincoln with his father – and her ex-husband – Javi Marroquin. While Lowry kept the information in the dark for a fairly long time, she did eventually reveal Chris Lopez to be the father of her third child. The mother-of-three and star of Teen Mom 2, feels she’s more than qualified to give advice to young and new mothers such as Kylie Jenner.

According to In Touch, the Teen Mom 2 star recently shared her thoughts on Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy during an interview with TMZ.

“I don’t really know too much about her, but what I do know is she’s pretty young and I can’t imagine a whole lot of her friends have kids, you know, at their age. So that might be a little hard for her.”

Kailyn revealed her biggest concern for a new and young mom such as Kylie was that bringing a child into her life at such a young age could alienate her from her friends who do not also have children. Lowry claimed that when your friends stopped being able to relate to you – because your entire world revolved around children and theirs doesn’t – so they tend to separate from you.

“Your social life definitely changes because you can’t always go out when your friends want to go out because you’re either pregnant or have a newborn.”

Lowry, however, noted the young mother should count her massive fortune as a blessing in terms of getting help and support for the future baby. After all, one of the biggest struggles a young mother – or any mother for that matter – faces is financially supporting the baby. For obvious reasons, Lowry pointed out the fact that Jenner would not have a problem with financially supporting the baby.

“I think it will be different for her because I’m sure she’ll have a lot of help and have nannies and stuff…I mean, having money can definitely make things easier. I know you can pay to have help, so in that aspect, yes [it will probably be easier].”

Two weeks have passed since news of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy with her boyfriend Travis Scott first broke. An insider close to Jenner revealed Kylie was “scared to death” to break the news to her family. Jenner broke the pregnancy news to her mother first, followed by her sisters, and then her father. Sources close to the family claim the news of Kylie’s pregnancy caused friction between the Kardashian and Jenner family because of the mixed opinions. Some members of her family being supportive of Kylie’s pregnancy while other’s being less than supportive.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss & Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Images]