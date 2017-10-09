‘The Walking Dead’ And ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Crossover: Here’s How It Could Happen

Ever since the concept of Fear the Walking Dead, fans have been questioning whether there would be a crossover event between it and the original show, The Walking Dead. The creators have usually denied a crossover would be possible, though. As recently as July of this year, Robert Kirkman had said that “right now the timelines are so different that it’s impossible.” Although, according to Movie Pilot, he did also suggest that perhaps an environmental factor could be witnessed by both groups.

“If Oklahoma ever went up in a nuclear cloud, you’d see it on The Walking Dead and on Fear the Walking Dead, you’d see it… I don’t know the exact timeline.”

However, recent news at New York Comic-Con has turned everything on its head.

According to Entertainment Weekly, a crossover event between The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead seems not only possible, but potentially imminent. Robert Kirkman, who created the original Walking Dead comics and is at the helm of both television shows, elaborated.

“I’ll say this: There are two Walking Dead shows. One character is going to go from one show that I will not name and appear on another show that I will not name. We’ve finally gotten to a place [with Fear the Walking Dead] where we can play with some things.”

Entertainment Weekly also revealed that a source close to the show indicates this crossover event will take place next year, indicating the second half of Season 8 of The Walking Dead or Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead.

But how will this happen?

Let’s take a look at the possibilities.

Flashbacks. Fans of Fear the Walking Dead have just been reminded Madison is from Alabama. It has been a long-held belief by many fans that Madison could be related to someone from The Walking Dead. The most popular relative link seem to be between Madison and Rick Grimes or his wife, Lori. Another popular fan favorite is to have Madison, or her husband, related to the Dixons, a theory favored by the actress who plays Madison, Kim Dickens. If she really is related to someone from The Walking Dead, rather than have them meet up on one of the shows, it would be more plausible to show the connection via flashbacks. However, considering Kirkman has now stated that one character will go from one show to the other, this doesn’t seem as likely now.

The Walking Dead to Fear the Walking Dead crossover. The most obvious one here is a member of the Morales family. The last time fans saw this group, they were leaving Rick’s group in Season 1 of The Walking Dead and were planning to travel to Birmingham where they had family. While there was never any official confirmation that this family had relatives in Mexico, it doesn’t mean they didn’t. An interesting coincidence to note here is the fact Birmingham is in Alabama, where Madison hails from. Could this perhaps be part of the connection as well? Other possible character crossovers could also occur in relation to the nursing home group first seen in Season 1 of The Walking Dead and the Grady Memorial Hospital group where Beth Greene died in Season 5.

Fear The Walking Dead to The Walking Dead crossover. Of course, the crossover could also go the other way. There are two prime examples of characters who are still alive and could potentially make the trek across the United States. Tobias was seen only briefly at the start of Fear the Walking Dead. Little is known about him, but, maybe he has family in the South and has traveled all that way only to show up in Season 8 of The Walking Dead. Perhaps he has traveled across the country and into The Walking Dead territory. Another character that has also disappeared without explanation is Alex, the lone survivor of Flight 462. Could she have traveled across the country? Only by tuning into further episodes of Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead will reveal the answers.

Who do you think will make the crossover between the two shows? Let us know your theories by commenting below.

The Walking Dead will return to AMC for Season 8 on Sunday, October 22.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]