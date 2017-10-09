Kylie Jenner Pregnant: ‘Life Of Kylie’ Star’s Alleged Reason For Hiding Finally Revealed

Kylie Jenner has yet to officially confirm that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, but talks about her alleged pregnancy have been a hot topic ever since the news broke last month. After the claims, the Life Of Kylie star suddenly kept a low-profile and the reason behind it might have finally been revealed.

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters are definitely queens when it comes to social media. The reality stars have been sharing their lives on the platform almost daily to their millions of followers.

Aside from posting snaps and clips from their vacations and events, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars are also known for flooding their Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat accounts with sexy images.

Kylie Jenner is certainly not one to shy away from showing off her bikini body and it seems that every time she updates her post on social media, her wardrobe becomes skimpier and skimpier. The 20-year-old reality star-turned-entrepreneur obviously loves showing off her envy-worthy curves that most girls can only dream of.

However, after reports revealed that she is allegedly pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby, Kylie Jenner suddenly had a change of heart in posting sexy snaps of herself and even avoided being seen in public. As it turns out, the Kylie Lip Kit mogul is not ready to be seen with a growing belly, as revealed by a source.

“Kylie prefers to stay home. She feels good, but her body is changing. She doesn’t want to be photographed.”

On top of that, Kylie Jenner is now not as active as before on social media when she used to post photos of herself almost daily. Although she still uploads snaps once in awhile, they are mostly business-related.

For those who have been watching her own reality show, Life Of Kylie, this may not come as a shock at all. Kylie Jenner recently shared that the Kylie Jenner that her followers see on Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter is not the real her. She also explained that there are two sides of her. One is an image that the public expected from her, and the other one is her real self who is not a fan of fame, unlike her older sisters.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have yet to address all the baby rumors.

