‘My Little Pony: The Movie’ Premieres In Theaters

My Little Pony: The Movie premiered on Friday, to the delight of MLP fans young and old. Here are facts you might not know about the My Little Pony movie and TV series:

My Little Pony: The Movie came out on Friday, October 6, 2017. The main character in the series and the movie is Twilight Sparkle. There are three types of ponies: unicorns, pegasus, and earth ponies. There are four generations of the My Little Pony TV Show. Sia appears as a pony in the movie called Songbird Serenade. Flying Pegasus team The Wonderbolts are based off the United States Navy’s flight exhibition team The Blue Angels. All of the Mane 6’s voice actresses are Canadian. More than eight My Little Pony episodes are banned in Turkey. My Little Pony: The Movie grossed just under $9 million on opening weekend. The TV show was originally going to be called My Little Pony: Adventures. Unlike most animated shows and movies, My Little Pony has three instead of two animation stages. There are two animation studios in the Philippines. Pinky Pie’s full name is Pinkamina Diane Pie. Everyone in Apple Jack’s family is named after an apple. Rarity is based on actress and fashion designer Chloe Sevigny. Fluttershy is based on the Generation 1 pony Posey. One creator refers to Rainbow Dash as a “he.” Trixie was originally going to be a boy.

Princess Celestia and Princess Luna are sisters. Twilight Sparkle loves to study. Rarity’s original element was going to be Inspiration. Fluttershy’s deep, male voice is voiced by Blu Mankuma. Apple Jack’s hat is blue or pink. Originally, Pinkie Pie was going to have Sugar Rush power. In her concept art, Rainbow Dash’s body was pink. The movie has mixed reviews from critics, but over 90% of Google users liked it. Spike the dragon is in every version of MLP. The Cutie Mark Crusaders are based on the PowerPuff Girls. My Little Pony creator Lauren Faust had an MLP figure named Twilight when she was a child. She based Twilight Sparkle’s personality on her mom’s. She said the pony she was most like as a child is Fluttershy.

[Featured Image by Lionsgate/Hasbro]