‘My Little Pony: The Movie’ Premieres In Theaters

My Little Pony: The Movie premiered on Friday, to the delight of MLP fans young and old. Here are facts you might not know about the My Little Pony movie and TV series:
- My Little Pony: The Movie came out on Friday, October 6, 2017.
- The main character in the series and the movie is Twilight Sparkle.
- There are three types of ponies: unicorns, pegasus, and earth ponies.
- There are four generations of the My Little Pony TV Show.
- Sia appears as a pony in the movie called Songbird Serenade.
- Flying Pegasus team The Wonderbolts are based off the United States Navy’s flight exhibition team The Blue Angels.
- All of the Mane 6’s voice actresses are Canadian.
- More than eight My Little Pony episodes are banned in Turkey.
- My Little Pony: The Movie grossed just under $9 million on opening weekend.
- The TV show was originally going to be called My Little Pony: Adventures.
- Unlike most animated shows and movies, My Little Pony has three instead of two animation stages.
- There are two animation studios in the Philippines.
- Pinky Pie’s full name is Pinkamina Diane Pie.
- Everyone in Apple Jack’s family is named after an apple.
- Rarity is based on actress and fashion designer Chloe Sevigny.
- Fluttershy is based on the Generation 1 pony Posey.
- One creator refers to Rainbow Dash as a “he.”
- Trixie was originally going to be a boy.
- Princess Celestia and Princess Luna are sisters.
- Twilight Sparkle loves to study.
- Rarity’s original element was going to be Inspiration.
- Fluttershy’s deep, male voice is voiced by Blu Mankuma.
- Apple Jack’s hat is blue or pink.
- Originally, Pinkie Pie was going to have Sugar Rush power.
- In her concept art, Rainbow Dash’s body was pink.
- The movie has mixed reviews from critics, but over 90% of Google users liked it.
- Spike the dragon is in every version of MLP.
- The Cutie Mark Crusaders are based on the PowerPuff Girls.
- My Little Pony creator Lauren Faust had an MLP figure named Twilight when she was a child.
- She based Twilight Sparkle’s personality on her mom’s.
- She said the pony she was most like as a child is Fluttershy.
[Featured Image by Lionsgate/Hasbro]