Stephen King’s ‘Castle Rock’ Releases Exciting New Trailer [Video]

Stephen King’s Castle Rock is likely to be the next big thing for the famed horror author, and now an exciting new trailer has been released for the TV series. For those of you who may not be aware, Castle Rock is the fictional town that has been used in many of Stephen King’s original novels and short stories. Not only has Castle Rock served as the location for many of King’s books, but it has also been mentioned in many other stories and draws deep into the Stephen King multiverse.

Although it is hard to say for sure what Stephen King’s Castle Rock will actually be about, it is safe to assume that most of his stories and characters will have some role in the show and the recently released trailer also teased links to his other works. Those references include IT and Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption.

For Stephen King, the timing for this Castle Rock trailer could not have come at a better time. His film, IT, has broken numerous box office records and just recently passed $600 million at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo. With all the hype surrounding IT and what appears to be several appearances by Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise in IT) in the trailer, Castle Rock will be sure to get you excited about what’s to come.

#CastleRock trailer: Here’s your first look at Bill Skarsgaard in the new Hulu series by Stephen King and JJ Abrams https://t.co/GbyPdHd3vp pic.twitter.com/NqpKfBPbFC — IndieWire (@IndieWire) October 8, 2017

Just as a quick reference, but not an exhaustive list, Castle Rock has appeared in several of Stephen King’s novels. That includes The Dead Zone, Needful Things, Cujo, The Body (Stand By Me), Bag of Bones, and The Dark Half. But those are only the stories that served as the main setting for his novels and short stories. Castle Rock and Castle County have also been referenced in dozens of his other novels and stories, too many to name in this article.

In the new trailer for Castle Rock, featured prominently is Andre Holland (American Horror Story: Roanoke) who seems to be playing a leading role in the series, although that is unconfirmed at this time. Also featured in Castle Rock next year when it comes out on Hulu in 2018 will be Melanie Lynskey, Jane Levy (Evil Dead 2013), Sissy Spacek (Carrie), Scot Glenn, and Terry O’Quinn.

There have been no further details released about Stephen King’s Castle Rock at this time. All we really know is that it will stream in full on Hulu and will not be released until 2018.

