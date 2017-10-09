‘Psych: The Movie’ Release Date and A Surprise Announcement At New York Comic-Con

New York Comic-Con has come to a close, but not without revealing the release date for Psych: The Movie which is set for December 7 at 8 p.m. EST.

The cult classic USA Network show about psychic sleuth Shawn Spencer (James Roday) and his neurotic partner Burton “Gus” Guster (Dulé Hill) is returning to the small screen for a two-hour movie.

Before the cast and crew of Psych: The Movie came out onto the main stage, the fans in the audience were treated to a 20-minute sneak peek of the movie.

Fans of the show can rest assured that the show still continues to exude the same charm, silliness, and heart of the original series. It calls back all the jokes and revisits the character relationships with an effortlessness conceivable only by a cast and crew that consider themselves a family.

The credits featured the surprise that Maggie Lawson’s Juliette O’Hara will have her secret spy brother Ewan O’Hara played by John Cena return.

The panel began which featured the creator of Psych Steve Franks and executive producer Chris Henze along with James Roday, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, and Corbin Bernsen.

Dulé Hill and Timothy Omundson were missing from the panel. Omundson was still recovering from a stroke that had back in April 2017.

4 weeks ago yesterday since I caught a wee touch of the stroke. Been knocking it out in rehab. pic.twitter.com/Lx1EfEiOFQ — Timothy Omundson (@Omundson) May 28, 2017

While Dulé Hill was certainly missed due to his rehearsals for Lights Out, playing legendary singer and jazz pianist Nat King Cole, he did leave behind a video letting the audience known the December 7 release date of the movie.

Steve Franks stated his intention to make more Psych films if the network allows it. A way to ensure that future Psych films have a shot at being made, Franks told the audience that people have to watch the new one.

The interest generated by more fans discovering the show through streaming services was a large part of why Kirstie Nelson believes the film was allowed to be made in the first place.

Maggie Lawson then stated that returning to film the comedy crime show felt like returning to her “family.” The on-screen chemistry between the cast during the 20-minute preview of the film can attest that the love and care that gave the original series its spark.

During the panel, James Roday took some time to discuss the recent loss of Terry Goldman, a social media and digital strategist who worked on Psych, before asking the audience to give a moment of silence. Franks then told the audience that the film would be dedicated to Goldman’s memory.

Psych: The Movie is set to be released on December 7 at 8 p.m. EST.

