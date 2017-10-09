The board of directors of the Weinstein Company met today and just released a statement saying that Harvey Weinstein has been fired from the Weinstein Company effective immediately.

“In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company – Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar – have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately.”

Harvey Weinstein, 65, has been losing friends and allies as a result of the lawsuits and pay-offs as a result of Weinstein’s sexual harassment of women in the entertainment industry and women who worked for the Weinstein Company. Even Harvey Weinstein’s brother Bob Weinstein has turned his back on him, deciding instead to support the business.

Reportedly, a third of the Weinstein Company’s all-male board quit on Friday after attempts to push Harvey Weinstein out failed.

Former Charmed actress Rose McGowan has been speaking out about sexual harassment and sexual assault on Twitter. This week the New York Times revealed that back in 1997 Harvey Weinstein paid Rose McGowan $100k for a sexual harassment settlement where he did not admit he did anything wrong, but said he paid her off to “keep the peace.”

But Rose McGowan has also said that a studio head raped her, but she would not reveal his name. McGowan also said she was persuaded not to file a lawsuit.

“Because my ex sold our movie to my rapist for distribution, a (female) criminal attorney said because I’d done a sex scene in a film I would never win against the studio head.”

Harvey Weinstein took an indefinite leave of absence from the Weinstein Company on Friday, but in a meeting today, the board fired him. Lance Maerov, a member of the Weinstein Company board of directors said that it was brought to the attention of the board today that Harvey Weinstein had violated the company’s code of conduct, and that was what triggered Harvey Weinstein’s termination.

Weinstein Company board member Lance Maerov said Mr. Weinstein had been notified by email Sunday evening of his termination from the company he co-founded.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]