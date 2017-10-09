‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Why Rian Johnson Advises Fans To Avoid The New Trailer

In about two months, fans will finally see Star Wars: The Last Jedi on the big screen. After Mark Hamill, who plays the role of Luke Skywalker, hinted the release of the movie’s new trailer, the film’s hype incredibly grew bigger.

However, it looks like Rian Johnson doesn’t want the fans to see the coming video teaser. As a couple of sneak peeks are now unveiled, viewers are more eager to see Episode 8‘s new trailer. But, why did the 43-year-old film director tell the viewers not to watch it after all the excitement?

According to Game Spot, the new teaser could give too much information about the franchise’s eighth movie. Little has been known about the film. Given that Rey (Daisy Ridley) is about to undergo her Jedi training under Luke Skywalker and an epic battle against the First Order is about to take place, other details about Star Wars: The Last Jedi are sacredly kept under wraps.

Rian Johnson even admitted that he is torn about watching the upcoming teaser and just wants to wait for the movie’s release. Is he just trying to trick the fans?

The filmmaker said that if viewers want to “come clean,” then they should “absolutely avoid it.” But, he even assured that the trailer is “good.”

I a legitimately torn. If you want to come in clean, absolutely avoid it. But it’s gooooood….. https://t.co/Y29K5yz8i4 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 8, 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s new trailer will be dropped on October 9 during Monday Night Football on ESPN. To recall, Mark Hamill told his followers on Twitter to watch the game for no reason at all. His tweet got a lot of attention and ignited a discussion about Episode 8‘s new video teaser. He later deleted the post and told his fans that he was just joking.

Once again, Rey, Finn (John Boyega), and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) will embark on a new adventure to fight the Dark Side. They will be joined by the newcomer Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran). This, too, will be the last time that fans will see Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) in a Star Wars film after her unexpected demise in December 2016.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to hit the theaters on December 15.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]