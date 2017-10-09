Jill Duggar’s Husband Derick Dillard Shocks Fans With Video Of Students Dancing To Song With Raunchy Lyrics

Derick Dillard, the husband of 19 Kids and Counting star Jill Duggar, recently angered some of his Instagram followers by sharing a video of college students dancing to “Despacito.” The video, which has been deleted, was filmed at a church event, and some Duggar fans are complaining that the song’s lyrics were inappropriate for a religious gathering.

On Sunday, Derick took to Instagram to post a short video clip that was likely filmed Saturday evening. In the video, a large group of young men and women could be seen clapping their hands and moving their bodies while the popular song “Despacito” played in the background. According to Derick Dillard, the video was filmed at the C3 Fall Function, an event organized by Cross Church. It’s unclear whether Jill Duggar accompanied her husband to the event.

Cross Church College, or “C3,” is an outreach program targeted towards college students residing in the Fayetteville, Arkansas area. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Derick Dillard has taken on a C3 leadership role of some sort and has been attending many C3 events. It seems as though Cross Church is using modern secular music to appeal to college students, and some of Derick’s Instagram followers have taken issue with this.

“I thought you don’t dance or listen to that kinda of music!” wrote one of Derick’s followers.

“Despositio? My ears are bleeding for one, for another this doesn’t seem very Christian. Where’s the beer pong?” another commented.

What a fun time we had last night at our 2nd Annual C3 Fall Function! We love hanging out with our C3 fam! #c3fallfunction A post shared by Cross Church College (@c3crosschurch) on Oct 7, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

A few of Derick’s followers also questioned whether he understood the “Despacito” lyrics. It’s a Spanish song, and Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar did start learning the language during their mission trip to El Salvador. However, as reported by Us Weekly, Derick admitted that it was a struggle for him to master enough of the language to adequately communicate with the locals he was preaching to and trying to convert.

The Huffington Post has shared an English translation of the “Despacito” lyrics, and they are certainly sexually-charged. The chart-topping tune — which was originally recorded by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee — is about an imagined steamy encounter between a man and woman. The title means “Slowly,” which is how the man plans on making love to the objection of his desire.

“I want you to show my mouth your favorite places. Let me surpass your danger zone, until it makes you scream and makes you forget your last name,” the English translation reads.

“We’ re going to do it on a beach in Puerto Rico, until the waves scream ‘Oh, Lord!'”

Fans didn’t just criticize Derick Dillard for listening to a song about sex at a church event; they also slammed him for watching college girls dance.

“Too much dancing and sinful activities,” wrote one of his followers.

“I thought you guys don’t dance or party like that. That was said by Jim Bob [Duggar] many times on the show,” another commented.

Pumped for this upcoming year of ministry @c3crosschurch If you're already back in Fayetteville, we'd love to see you tonight for the C3 Launch service at 8pm at Cross Church Fayetteville! #collegeministry #family #C3 A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Aug 16, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

Jill Duggar’s parents once told Beliefnet that they believe dancing is sinful because it can cause men to have “sensual desires” that they “cannot rightfully fulfill.” Derick Dillard’s upbringing was different from his wife’s, so it’s possible that he doesn’t share his in-laws’ feelings about dancing. He has never shared his thoughts on the matter, but one of his recent tweets makes it seem as though he believes that that a woman’s lips are more dangerous than her moving hips.

“Say 2 wisdom ‘U r my sister’& call insight your intimate friend, 2 keep u from the forbidden woman, from the adulteress w her smooth words” — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) October 7, 2017

Derick Dillard deleted the “Despacito” video after he received numerous complaints from his Instagram followers, but it’s still a hot topic on the Free Jinger web forum and the Counting On Reddit page. The fact that he didn’t delete it until fans complained about it may be evidence that he didn’t know what the song’s lyrics meant.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]