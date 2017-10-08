‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Next 2 Weeks: Mariah Stuns Tessa, Nick Pushes Victor, & Graham Drama

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal what’s ahead for the next two weeks. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will get into a horrific car accident and need prompt medical attention. Devon (Bryton James) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) grow closer, and it looks like “Hevon” could be back on soon. Marian (Camryn Grimes) stuns Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) with a shocking declaration. Other Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) learns that Graham (Max Shippee) is her half-brother. Lastly, Nick (Joshua Morrow) blast his father, Victor’s (Eric Braeden) dirty deeds during an exclusive interview with GC Buzz’s Hilary Hamilton.

According to Soap Central, Victoria will get into a car accident after she suffers another episode while behind the wheel. The paramedics will rush her to the hospital as the doctor will try to find out what caused her to pass out driving. Young and the Restless state that her doctors will get to the bottom of why she keeps blacking out and feeling out of it.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Devon shares a moment with Hilary. They are growing closer. It looks like “Hevon” may be getting back together soon. It is pretty much a guarantee that Mariah and Devon will be calling it quits any day now.

Speaking of Mariah, she will beg Tessa to not move in with Noah (Robert Adamson). Young and the Restless spoilers state that Tessa feels that she needs to move on with her life and knows Noah adores her. Even so, Mariah doesn’t want her to go and will miss her terribly. Will Mariah tell Tessa that she is in love with her? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

Traci (Beth Maitland) arrives in Genoa City for a visit and stumbles upon a shocker —Graham’s father is Brent Davis. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley’s paternity could be the talk of Genoa City. Y&R viewers will learn more about Graham’s revenge plans during the week of October 9.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick will blast Victor on GC Buzz and air all of his dad’s criminal acts. There’s no telling what dirty deed Nick will choose to air, but one thing is for sure, it will be juicy. He could reveal his father stole millions from his bank account or that he helped Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) fake her death and skip town with her daughter and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) in tow.

It looks like an exciting few weeks ahead. Do you think the doctors will get to the bottom of her blackouts and fuzzy moments? Will Graham expose Ashley’s paternity to the public? Do you want Devon and Hilary to get back together? Should Mariah profess her love for Tessa?

