‘Poldark’ Season 3, Episode 2 Preview: Official Synopsis And When It Airs On PBS [Mild Spoilers]

If you thought the season premiere of Poldark was eventful, wait for Episode 2. Action, adventure, and game-changing decisions fill an hour guaranteed to entertain.

Warning: Mild spoilers for Poldark Season 3, Episode 2 are below.

As the official synopsis on PBS’ press room website suggests, Episode 2 will find Poldark‘s main characters struggling with a bevy of issues. Among those issues is Ross’ trip to France, in which he hopes to rescue his best friend, Dwight Enys (Luke Norris).

“Ross goes to revolutionary France to search for information about Dwight. George dispenses rough justice in his new role as magistrate. Drake falls in love with the governess Morwenna.”

Let’s break down these teases, piece-by-piece. First up is Ross’ mission to France.

Ross, France, and a game of chance

Despite his wife’s obvious concerns, Ross (Aidan Turner) set sail for France with his father’s friend Tholly Tregirls (Sean Gilder) in the season premiere. Up to this point in the series, Ross has only heard of the atrocities taking place in rebellion-torn France. In Episode 2, he sees them up close and personal.

Where is Dwight?

As detailed in the recap of Episode 1 on the Inquisitr, Dwight was captured by France’s rebel forces, off-screen. Episode 1 ended on a huge cliffhanger as Dwight’s life hung in the balance. In the final moments of the premiere, he and other soldiers were rounded up to be executed.

Dwight survived the initial hail of bullets, and seeing that he was still alive, a soldier pulled Dwight to attention before pointing a rifle at him. The screen cut away as a gunshot could be heard going off.

Back in Cornwall

Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) is trying to reconcile her husband’s choices, his absence, and her role at Nampara in Episode 2. She also tries to help her new-in-town brothers, Sam (Tom York) and Drake (Harry Richardson) with their latest predicament, all the while trying to comfort her dear and distressed friend, Caroline Penvenen (Gabriella Wilde). To say Demelza has her hands full would be an understatement.

Over at Trenwith

Elizabeth (Heida Reed) continues navigating her marriage to George (Jack Farthing), who seizes the perfect opportunity to finally get something he has long-desired. According to the synopsis, George also “dispenses rough justice.” Is that a huge surprise?

Morwenna (Ellise Chappell) continues bonding with Geoffrey Charles, as Drake (Harry Richardson) continues pursuing the woman at the center of his desire. Expect to see Drake exploit every opportunity he can find to chat up Elizabeth’s cousin. Is it love, lust, or fixation with these two?

Final tease

While Ross’ latest heroic mission may be getting his mind off of Elizabeth, Valentine, and the state of his marriage to Demelza, that cannot last forever. With Ross away, Episode 2 means more tension for an already over-worked and heavily pregnant Demelza. Find out how she handles it all in the next episode of Poldark Season 3. Episode 2 airs October 8 at 9 p.m. EST.

[Featured Image by Adrian Rogers/Mammoth Screen for MASTERPIECE]