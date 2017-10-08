Maksim Chmerkovskiy And Vanessa Lachey Share Hug After Reported ‘DWTS’ Feud: Will They Dance Together Tomrrow?

DWTS’ Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey were seen hugging as they left a rehearsal on Saturday. The image of these partners embracing will put a lot of Dancing With The Stars fans minds at ease since there have been reports that Maks and Vanessa have been feuding behind the scenes.

This hug and the fact that they were leaving a dance rehearsal are a good indication that they will be dancing with each other on the next episode of DWTS tomorrow night. There were rumors that Vanessa’s professional partner had to be replaced last week because she and Maksim were not getting along.

Instead of Maks, Vanessa danced a jazz routine for “Guilty Pleasures Night” which earned them a score of 23 out of 30. The official reason given by the show for Maks’ absence was that he was dealing with personal issues, but there’s allegedly more to the story.

A reported “insider” told Us Weekly that there was a lot of fighting between Chmerkovskiy and Lachey going on during rehearsals. Their partnership, the insider says, is a clash of similar personalities, which leads to frequent disagreements about their routines.

“They’re playing nice for the cameras but both are miserable paired with each other,” the source adds. Last week, there was no pre-taped footage of Maks and Lachey rehearsing their routine. According to the insider, Maks did not show up for rehearsals, but Vanessa did.

You would probably never guess that Lachey and Chmerkovskiy were having issues with each other because they have been doing so well in the competition. Each week, they have been near the top of the leaderboard, which is why their rumored feud surprised lots of DWTS fans.

Maksim tweeted an apology to Lachey for missing last week’s episode and doubled down on the show’s official reason that he was a no-show.

Maksim is competing against his wife Peta Murgatroyd who is paired with Vanessa’s husband Nick Lachey. Peta and Nick danced together last week.

Do you think that Vanessa and Maks have put their dancing drama behind them? What do you think led Maks to be absent from the dance floor last week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

