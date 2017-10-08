Fans Swoon As Audrey Roloff Shares Adorable 1 Month Old Photo Of Baby Ember

It’s hard to believe that the newest member of the Roloff family is already 1 month old! On her Instagram page, new mom Audrey Roloff shared a photo of her and Jeremy Roloff’s beautiful daughter, Ember Jean, on her 1 month birthday.

In the photo, baby Ember appears in the center of a white blanket surrounded by numbers in the shape of a clock to signify how many months old she is. The number one is circled by a gorgeous flower crown with greenery as well as white and pink flowers. Ember is sleeping in the middle of the blanket with a little floral romper and a red bow in her hair. The newborn’s arms are sprawled out and she appears to be stretching as she sleeps.

In the post’s caption, Audrey tells Little People Big World fans that she cannot believe her little girls is already four weeks old before confessing that it feels like they just came home “from the hospital yesterday.” The redhead shared that Ember loves to “wiggle and eat” during the day and “eat and cuddle” at night. The 26-year-old then says that her baby doesn’t particularly enjoy footie pajamas, but she does love baths and smiling.

At the end of the post, Roloff shared a few of Ember’s “firsts” including her first visit to the farm as well as her first ride on the Roloff’s famous mule. Audrey also tells fans that baby Ember has experienced her first “public blowout” as well.

Her army of 660,000 plus fans immediately took to the photo to like and comment. Within just one hour of posting the picture, Roloff has already earned over 31,000 likes and 230 comments. Among the first to comment on the photo was Audrey’s sister-in-law, Tori Roloff.

“Such a beauty!” she wrote.

Many other fans also took to the post to share the love for baby Ember while some made sure to remind Audrey how fast time moves and to “soak in every moment” with Ember, because they grow up so fast!

“Already?? Yikes…stop the clock already,” one fan wrote.

“This whole family is perfection,” another chimed in.

In case you aren’t on my e- mail list… swipe right for a few of my fav photos of baby Ember. Just stealing my heart????????????Be warned… my insta may be very baby themed for a while;)???? #journeyofjerandauj #emberjean pc: @jeremyroloff A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Oct 6, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Earlier photos posted to Roloff’s Instagram page this week showed images of Jeremy and Audrey’s first child surrounded by rose petals while enjoying a nap. The new mom wrote that Ember is “just stealing my heart” before telling fans that her Instagram may be “baby themed” for a while.

Do you love the photos Audrey has been sharing with fans?

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Instagram]