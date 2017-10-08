Jill Duggar Shares Rare Photo Of Baby Samuel That Has Fans Worried About Israel

Jill Duggar recently shared a new Instagram snapshot of baby Samuel hanging out with his dad and older brother. The Counting On star has only posted a handful of social media photos of her youngest son since his arrival this summer, so fans were excited to get a rare visual update on the little boy.

However, some of Jill Duggar’s Instagram followers found it hard to focus on Samuel because they were so distracted by what 2-year-old Israel is doing in her family photo. The mischievous tyke is sitting on the floor between his father’s feet, which is a potentially dangerous position to be in. This is because Derick Dillard is attempting to burp baby Samuel, an exercise that could result in spit-up being spewed over his shoulder and onto the floor. Derick has his back covered with a towel, but Israel has nothing to protect him from being showered with regurgitated milk.

“Oh dear Israel! You’re right in the line of fire! Hahaha,” one fan commented on the photo.

“Adorable, but I can’t help but see that Israel is in perfect position to receive the spit-up!” another wrote.

If Jill noticed that Israel was at risk of getting pelted by puke rain, she didn’t mention it in the photo’s caption. Instead, the Duggar daughter praised her husband for being “the best papa in the whole world.”

Samuel celebrated turning 3-months-old today, but neither Jill Duggar nor Derick Dillard have mentioned the milestone on any of their social media pages. They flooded their Instagram accounts with pictures of Israel in the months after he was born, but they’ve shared far fewer photos of Samuel since his July 8 arrival. Before the snapshot above was posted, the last image of Samuel that Jill shared was a September 13 photo of her mother Michelle Duggar holding the baby boy.

Some Duggar fans probably expected to start seeing a lot more of Samuel and Israel on social media after Jill and Derick announced that they would not be returning to the mission field in Central America. During an episode of Counting On, the couple said that internet access was limited in the area of El Salvador where they were residing, which explains why their social media usage slowed down after they moved to the country. However, now that Jill and Derick are back home in Arkansas for the foreseeable future, family photos are still rare sightings on their Instagram pages.

Most of Derick Dillard’s recent Instagram posts have been about college events, not his family. As reported by the Duggar Family Blog, Derick Dillard is currently involved with Cross Church’s college outreach program in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He’s also enrolled in the Cross Church School of Ministry, a one-year program for young men and women who aspire to be Christian leaders.

Are you surprised that Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have shared so so few photos of baby Samuel? Sound off in the comments below.

