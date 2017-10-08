‘Blade Runner 2049’ Struggles At Box Office Despite Winning Critics And Fans, Should Casting Be Blamed?

Blade Runner 2049 is struggling at the box office, even though critics and fans seem quite impressed with the film. The sequel to the 1982 classic has failed to match up to the expectation in terms of ticket sales.

The much-awaited movie, starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, was expected to earn around $50 million in its opening weekend in North America. However, it has earned only $31.5 million in Canada and the United States.

Interestingly, the movie has got highly positive reviews from critics. The New York Times hailed director Denis Villeneuve as a “shrewd storyteller” and “masterly visual tactician.” According to The Washington Post, the movie surpasses the original Ridley Scott film. It also discourages people from knowing spoilers of the film and enjoy its “genuine pleasures and surprises.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, Harrison Ford is astonishingly ferocious and poignantly passionate. Those who have watched the movie have mostly appreciated it. It has received A-minus on CinemaScore, which is quite positive. However, the cold reception at the box office is a mystery for many.

Forbes tried to figure out why Blade Runner 2049 failed to earn as much as expected. It blamed the makers for spending so much money on making the movie. It took around $155 million after rebates to make the film, and that excludes marketing costs. It reminds the fact that it is no Star Wars, and the original movie made less than $30 million in 1982.

It also blames the cast of the film for not being a crowd-puller. Ford has not managed to score big outside the big franchises like Indiana Jones and Star Wars. Even though online fans may truly love Gosling, he is not a star known for pulling heavy crowds to theaters.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Blade Runner 2049 may not be able to recover this poor start. But, fans will hope that the movie gets its due and makes the money it deserves. The original was not appreciated at first. However, it was gradually picked up by the critics and fans. It eventually became a cult movie in the long run.

