Charmed star Rose McGowan has been outspoken about having been raped by a studio executive in the past, but she is not confirming that her attacker was embattled Harvey Weinstein of the Weinstein Company. McGowan won’t name names, yet she is tweeting “Ladies of Hollywood” to tell them that their silence in the matter of Harvey Weinstein is deafening. Now the New York Times is revealing that the former star of Charmed, Rose McGowan, reportedly received $100k in a settlement with Harvey Weinstein. Has McGowan not named Weinstein because of a gag order or was there another studio executive who allegedly raped Rose McGowan?

The former star of the long-running series Charmed Rose McGowan explained that she did not pursue legal channels against the studio executive she claims raped her because she was advised that because she had done a sex scene on film, she would not win.

“Because my ex sold our movie to my rapist for distribution, a (female) criminal attorney said because I’d done a sex scene in a film I would never win against the studio head.”

McGowan told her story on Twitter and has encouraged others to come forward with their stories of sexual assault the hashtag #WhyWomenDontReport.

Rose McGowan is one of the Hollywood actresses who has come forward to support Ashley Judd who was willing to go on the record and accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment. Harvey Weinstein, who is now dealing with decades of sexual harassment accusations has reportedly reached eight settlements with women who accused him with varying levels of sexual harassment.

Ashley Judd said she was put in awkward positions with Harvey Weinstein where she was forced to reject him over and over again.

“I said no, a lot of ways, a lot of times, and he always came back at me with some new ask. It was all this bargaining, this coercive bargaining.”

The report in the New York Times included more details of Ashley Judd’s interactions with Harvey Weinstein.

“She [Ashley Judd] had been sexually harassed in a hotel room at the Peninsula Beverly Hills two decades ago. She details that he met her wearing a bathrobe, only to ask the actress, who had arrived to the room after a night shoot filming Kiss the Girls, if she would give him a massage or watch him shower.”

For years Judd had told her story but declined to name Harvey Weinstein as her harasser. When she did name Weinstein as the person in the story, she said at the time the only thing she could think of was how to get out of the hotel room without harming her career or hurting Weinstein.

“How do I get out of the room as fast as possible without alienating Harvey Weinstein?”

But while Rose McGowan has still not named her attacker, the New York Times gave some details about an incident that resulted in a financial settlement between McGowan and Harvey Weinstein. The NYT said that in 1997 Harvey Weinstein reached an undisclosed settlement with Rose McGowan, then 23 after an “episode” in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival.

The verbiage in the agreement said that the agreement was “not to be construed as an admission” by Harvey Weinstein, but intended as a way to “avoid litigation and buy peace” between McGowan and Weinstein.

The former star of the hit series Charmed, Rose McGowan sent a message of support on Twitter to Ashley Judd.

“I hold you in the light of my heart.”

McGowan also sent a message out to the public urging them to continue making progress by speaking out about sexual harassment and assault.

“Women fight on. And to the men out there, stand up. We need you as allies. # bebrave.”

Do you think that the person that Charmed Rose McGowan won’t name is Harvey Weinstein?

