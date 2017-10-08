Nelly Rape Accuser Says He Forced Her To Have Sex Without A Condom And Offered Her Money

Nelly’s rape accuser has added more details to what allegedly happened to her on the rapper’s tour bus. TMZ reports that 21-year-old woman says that she was partying with Nelly at a Washington club. She claims that she got tipsy and the club before she was invited to an afterparty by the “Hot In Here” rapper. She went to the party with his entourage and ended up on Nelly’s tour bus.

While there, the woman claims that the rapper tried to have sex with her despite her objections. She also alleges that he said that he wanted to have sex with her without a condom and did so even though she said no. The accuser says that when it was over, Nelly offered her money but she refused the undisclosed sum. Then a woman came into the room and told her she had to leave the tour bus. The alleged victim claims that this woman forced her off the bus and threw her a $100 bill.

Nelly is speaking out after being arrested for suspicion of rape: "I am completely innocent." https://t.co/6M3OgOMolT pic.twitter.com/3NhkHItHuU — E! News (@enews) October 8, 2017

But Nelly’s people have a different story and they claim that the woman is a liar and an opportunist.

“It does not surprise me that she wanted to have her story publicized,” Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said in an interview with TMZ. “That is playbook 101 of a person with an agenda and clearly she has one. The agenda is money, fame and notoriety.”

Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged sexual assault. USA Today reports that he was released on Sunday without charge but was arrested on suspicion of second-degree rape. Second-degree rape indicates that the victim may have been unable to consent to sexual contact due to physical helplessness, mental incapacitation or disability.

The rapper has publicly declared that he is innocent of the crime he’s accused of. In a statement posted to Twitter, he states that he is shocked by the allegation and is convinced that the investigation will reveal that he’s the victim of a false accusation.

Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

In subsequent tweets, he thanked his fans for their “unwavering” support and apologized to his family for any embarrassment the situation may have caused them.

I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

Do you think that Nelly’s rape accuser is telling the truth? Or do you think she made up the story for fame/notoriety? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

