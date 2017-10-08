‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby Risks More Than Heartache With Zack–What’s Ahead For Melissa Ordway

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Abby Newman’s (Melissa Ordway) partnership with Zack (Ryan Ashton) could put her life in danger. Abby has been cozying up to Zack for months now. Zack is feeling the heat as Alice Johnson (Tamara Clatterbuck) may have exposed him as the ringleader. At this point, Zack isn’t sure what Alice told Sharon (Sharon Case). He braces for the worst as he plans how to deal with Abby, in case she starts drilling him about the sex ring.

According to Soap Central, Abby has felt for some time that Zack isn’t being completely honest with her. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Abby starts to wonder if Zack could be hiding something from her. Little does she know, Zack is the head of the sex ring in Genoa City. What’s worse is that he is using the dating app to match men to the prostitutes. It’s a shady business and Abby has assured her father, Victor (Eric Braden) that it is a cutting-edge company and an easy way to bring in a huge profit within a year.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby has no idea what Zack is doing. She trusts him and refuses to see any of the red flags. At one point, Scott (Daniel Hall) tries to point out that Zack is up to something shady, but Abby refused to listen. She accused Scott of trying to ruin her relationship with Zack.

The danger is just around the corner for Abby Newman. The closer she gets to Zack, she inches closer to danger. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby will figure everything out, but not before she faces a life or death danger. The actress who plays Abby, Melissa Ordway will be leaving for maternity leave in the next few weeks, so it’s possible they will integrate Abby and Zack’s storyline to explain why she was off the canvas. When Mishael Morgan (Hilary Hamilton) had her baby two years ago, they created a kidnapping storyline to explain her absence, while her character remained a front-burner story.

Young and the Restless viewers expect them to do the same for Melissa Ordway. Do you think Zack will order Abby to “disappear” if she figures out the dating app is nothing but a front for the sex ring?

