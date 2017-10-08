‘The X-Files’ Season 11: New Trailer Drops At New York Comic Con

The truth is still out there, according to a creepy new The X-Files Season 11 trailer released at New York Comic Con on Sunday (Oct. 8), and Special Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully are still searching for answers.

“Mulder, I’ve seen it. I’ve seen how it begins,” Scully is heard saying in a breathy voice-over at beginning of the clip, which opened a panel attended by David Duchovny (Mulder), Gillian Anderson (Scully), Mitch Pileggi (Agent Skinner), and series creator Chris Carter.

The video then showed several of snippets of Scully and Mulder peering out windows and heading down long corridors with flashlights, Scully in a hospital bed, a few ominous clips of the Cigarette Smoking Man (William B. Davis), Lone Gunmen Richard Langly (Dean Haglund) sending a desperate warning, Mulder telling a mysterious man that his son William is “none of your business,” and Mulder and Scully reaching out to Skinner for help. And, of course, there were glimpses of scary monsters and creatures that the investigative team will be encountering over the course of the new season.

The trailer ends with Scully telling Mulder that he has to find someone and “stop him from unleashing hell on earth.” The video doesn’t disclose who she is talking about, but she finishes by saying that “the truth still lies in the X-Files, Mulder.”

As for panelists, Duchovny, Anderson, Pileggi, and Carter, they were fairly tight-lipped about what is coming up in The X-Files Season 11, but they offered up a few hints, according to Deadline. For example, Carter said that Mulder and Scully “get kissin’ close” next season and he revealed that the first episode will dig into Cigarette Smoking Man’s past. He also told those attending the panel that actress Karin Konoval will be returning to the series but not in the mom-dwelling-under-the-bed role she played in the fan-favorite episode, “Home,” back in 1996. Instead, she will reportedly be playing multiple roles early in the season. Meanwhile, Pileggi let slip that X-Files fans will get to see Skinner as a young man at some point in Season 11.

Finally, Carter hinted that another X-Files movie could eventually happen, given the show’s revival on television.

“Never say never,” he told fans.

The X-Files Season 11 returns to Fox in 2018.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]