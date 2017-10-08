Carolina Panthers At Detroit Lions – Week 5 Game Report

Week 5 of the NFL brings two equally matched teams in the Carolina Panthers At Detroit Lions football game. Both teams came into this game being first in their division and both 3 and 1, with the Panthers losing tothe Saints in week 3 and the Lions losing to the Falcons also in week 3.

The Detroit Lion’s ace Matthew Stafford will take the field today as the highest paid quarterback in the NFL. Stafford was drafted first overall in the 2009 NFL Draft by Detroit. Since being drafted he has had three postseason appearances and has played in 113 regular season games. The Lions also have Golden Tate, Ameer Abdullah, Marvin Jones, and Anthony Zettel as key players.

The Carolina Panthers star quarterback Cam Newton will also be taking the start in today’s game. Newton was the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He also has three postseason appearances including one Superbowl birth. Cam has been under fire recently for making a sexist comment about a female reporter. As CNN reports, Newton has since apologized for his remarks stating that his comment was, “extremely degrading and disrespectful.”

The first quarter seemed to relay the notion of how evenly matched these two teams are as both teams hit in a deadlock. Detroit took the first possession of the game and partly due to a penalty against Carolina were able to end the drive with a 30-yard field goal by M. Parter. The Panthers’ first drive of the games seemed to display some distraction as Carolina would get three penalties for a total of 30 yards ending the drive with a punt. With another possession each in the quarter, only the Panthers would score with a 21-yard field goal by G. Gano.

The second quarter would start to show a shift in the momentum and direction of the game. The Lions would score next with the first touchdown of the game. Carolina would come back to score two back to back touchdowns but not before they earn a few more penalties. The half will come to an end with a score of 17 to 3 Panthers.

Panthers vs Lions.

Battle of the Cats. ???????? Today. 1:00. FOX. pic.twitter.com/YqreUjzLb8 — CAR Panthers News (@CarPanthersNews) October 8, 2017

The third quarter would continue to show the game moving in the favor of Carolina as they would open the half with a touchdown in their opening drive. The Lions would get the ball only to have their first drive to end in a fumble. The Panthers continue to add to the deficit of Detroit as they manage to add another field goal to the scoreboard.

The Fourth quarter would once again see the Detroit Lions at a disadvantage going into the final quarter of the game. The Panthers would open it with a missed field goal attempt. Both teams would then punt it away in the next two drives followed by back to back touchdowns by the lions to make it a three-point game. In the end, Cam Newton and the Panthers would end the game by taking a knee and running out the clock. The final score is Carolina 27, Detroit 24 as reported by ESPN.

[Featured Image by Rick Osentoski/AP Images]