‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer Is Debuting Tomorrow Night — Ticket Sales To Immediately Follow

For months fans have been watching and rewatching the teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Finally, the official trailer release date and time frame has been announced and it’s coming much sooner rather than later. Sooner, as in, tomorrow. To coincide with the trailers release, tickets will officially go on sale tomorrow night during Monday Night Football on ESPN.

The official Star Wars twitter account announced the debut early this morning, confirming Monday night’s release. The account posted a short 10 second video clip teasing the trailer with the only footage showing Rey (Daisy Ridley) training with her lightsaber. CBS Sports confirmed Lucasfilm’s announcement that the trailer will air during halftime of the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears game tomorrow night.

This wouldn’t be the first time a Star Wars trailer has debuted during a Monday Night Football game. On October 19, 2015, the trailer for The Force Awakens premiered during the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles Monday night game. Deadline reported that the trailer’s release doubled the ratings for the sports time slot and it’s expected to happen again tomorrow night.

Coinciding with the trailer’s release is ticket sales for the highly anticipated movie. Sales will follow the trailer, but no specific time has been announced. While fans can always just purchase tickets at their local theater after the movie premieres, advanced ticket sales are offering special perks. Special edition 3D glasses, posters, and secret links to purchase hidden products are just some of the goodies fans can amass from their pre-orders.

The Force Awakens pre-sale netted over $100 million before the movie opened on December 17, 2015. The record breaking numbers caused ticket websites to crash on the first night. The pre-sale for Rogue One tickets the following year caused Fandango to crash altogether. The Last Jedi could potentially break The Force Awakens’ record as the hype for this film continues to build with Mark Hamill’s return.

The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears game begins at 8:30 p.m. EST tomorrow on ESPN. The much more exciting showdown between the Resistance and the First Order will officially take place when Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens on December 15.

[Featured Image by Walt Disney Studios]