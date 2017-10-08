Lana Del Rey Tour 2018 Announced, But Worldwide Dates For LA To The Moon Not Mentioned

Lana Del Rey tweeted her LA to the Moon Tour with American dates on September 27, but some LDR fans are hoping this quickly expands into a 2018 worldwide tour.

Lana Del Rey announced North American dates for the 2018 LA to the Moon tour on Twitter, and it will begin on January 5, 2018, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Performers Jhene Aiko and Kali Uchis will be part of the concerts on “select dates.” For now, it appears that Lana Del Rey will finish her 2018 tour at the end of February 2018.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lana Del Rey fans outside of Europe and North America have been requesting a tour date in their country for at least a few years.

For example, in 2015, after Lana Del Rey announced her Honeymoon “world tour,” her fans in left comments on her website from Australia, Brazil, France, Russia, Israel, Mexico, and Germany.

Since that time, Lana Del Rey has performed in several countries outside of America such as Mexico, France, Germany and Russia, but there are still a few countries full of LDR fans that have never had her visit once.

For instance, Israel, Australia, and Japan could use a visit from Lana Del Rey. On Twitter, a Lana Del Rey Israeli fan responded to her announcement for the LA to the Moon Tour with a reminder that she was supposed to perform there in 2014, but had to cancel.

In addition to Israel, Lana Del Rey Middle Eastern fans on Twitter are also requesting her presence in 2018 in nearby Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Australian Lana Del Rey fans are also hopeful that she tours their area of the world in 2018, and they want Jhene Aiko and Kali Uchis to come with her.

Regardless, there is at least one hint that Lana Del Rey could be expanding her LA to the Moon tour in 2018 to Japan.

For example, Lana Del Rey has currently announced the last date of LA to the Moon will be in Honolulu, Hawaii, on February 28, 2018. Since she is already close to Japan, could this mean that Lana Del Rey will start an Asian tour leg in March 2018?

Furthermore, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lana Del Rey fans have already informed her that Stevie Nicks would be a welcome addition to the LA to the Moon tour, but LDR has not given any details about whether Stevie Nicks will be added as a performer.

Last-minute performers such as Stevie Nicks could be an especially interesting aspect of Lana Del Rey’s 2018 tour since Jhene Aiko and Kali Uchis are not officially listed as performers for each concert in Lana Del Rey’s LA to the Moon tour.

Currently, Lana Del Rey has not announced plans to continue the LA to the Moon tour after March or add Stevie Nicks, but any changes will be posted on the live music area of Lana Del Rey’s official website.

