Kristen Stewart Allegedly Insecure About Her Relationship With Stella Maxwell

Kristen Stewart is reportedly insecure about her relationship with Stella Maxwell. The celebrity couple, who are mostly seen flaunting their love and shopping together, is reported to be looking forward to marriage.

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are said to be thinking about marriage after sharing a year of romance. According to Celebrity Insider, the Twilight actress is being cautious and does not wish to repeat her mistakes. The report added that the 27-year-old has seemingly forgotten about her cheating scandal with director Rupert Sanders and feels insecure in her relationship due to her failed romance with the Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson.

Stewart has previously blamed media interruptions and the public for her breakup with Pattinson. She revealed in an interview with the London Sunday Times that the public was the enemy and since she had so many eyes on her, she let go of her relationship with her Twilight co-star.

“Considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realized [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me. It was an opportunity to surrender a bit of what was mine, to make even one other person feel good about themselves.”

The Personal Shopper actress had also said that she was confused but never struggled with her sexuality. She insisted that she would have kept her relationship private but she was followed everywhere.

“If it didn’t seem like a relevant topic, like something that needed help, I would have kept my life private forever. But then I can’t walk outside holding somebody’s hand, as I’m followed everywhere. When I was dating Rob, the public was the enemy, and that is no way to live. [Coming out] wasn’t this grand statement, ‘I was so confused! Now I’ve realized who I am!’ I have not been struggling. It just seemed important and topical.”

In May 2017, it was reported that Maxwell and Stewart have moved in together. The couple now shares Stewart’s 4 bedroom Los Angeles place. It was added that Victoria’s Secret angel still owns her New York apartment but mostly spends her time in LA now with Stewart, as reported by Hollywood Life.

It is also reported recently by OK! Magazine that Stella and Kristen are planning an outdoor wedding. They are taking things slowly but have already drawn vision boards. They are even discussing outfits and wants to make the event special.

“They started making vision boards and talking over outfits, but they’re in no rush. [They are] taking their time and enjoying planning something special.”

Meanwhile, Stewart’s three big projects are in post-production stage. She will soon be seen in thriller movie titled Lizzie, based on the life of Lizzie Borden, who murdered her father and stepmother with an ax. The Personal Shopper actress will next be seen in William Eubank’s Underwater.

The adventure thriller film Underwater will present Kristen in a totally new avatar, as Norah Price, who is a strong and hardened woman. The movie also stars T. J. Miller. Stewart will also step into shoes of Savannah Knoop in a film titled JT Leroy, based on on the memoir Girl Boy Girl: How I Became JT Leroy by Knoop.

