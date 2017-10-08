‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Panics, Victor Blasts Christian’s Paternity After GC Buzz Story?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) may spill the truth about Christian’s paternity. Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) worries that Victor may be planning to expose Christian as Adam’s son. It’s Victor’s last play to get under Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) skin, but it could hurt Chelsea in the process.

According to Soap Central, Victor has tried to sit on the scoop that Christian is Adam’s son to protect Chelsea. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor knows revealing this juicy tidbit could end Chelsea and Nick’s relationship.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick isn’t giving Victor much of a choice as he continues to challenge his father and refuse to back down. Last year, Victor told Chelsea they should keep Christian’s paternity a secret as it would devastate Nick to learn that he wasn’t the boy’s biological father.

As Victor vows to get payback on Nick, Chelsea starts to panic as she realizes that the Mustache will probably expose Christian’s paternity. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she knows if the scoop comes out, it won’t take Nick long to figure out that she knew that Adam was the child’s dad all along. It could be the end of Chick, the name Chelsea and Nick fans affectionately named the couple.

Young and the Restless spoilers state Nick will blast Victor’s crimes on GC Buzz paving the way for Christian’s paternity shocker to come out. Apparently, Victor will be angry that Nick had the nerve to cross him and expose his son’s real father to Genoa City. Y&R spoilers suggest that in the heat of the moment, Nick reveals to Chelsea that Victor helped Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) fake her death and escape Genoa City with Kevin (Greg Rikaart). The bombshell could end their relationship and cause a permanent wedge between Nick and Victor.

It’s only a matter of time before Victor decides to drop the paternity bombshell. When the shocker comes out, it is pretty much a guarantee that Chelsea and Nick’s relationship will hit hard times. Young and the Restless spoilers claim that November sweeps could change Chick’s relationship forever. Is that a clue that Victor is about to reveal Christian’s paternity?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS Images]