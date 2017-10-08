JusticeLeague Trends On Twitter As New Trailer Drops, DC Comics Blockbuster Hits Screens November 17 [VIDEO]

The new trailer for the upcoming DC Comics superhero blockbuster Justice League hit web and social media sites Sunday morning, sending fans into such a frenzy that the hashtag #JusticeLeague skyrocketed up the Twitter trending charts, both on the Twitter home page itself, as well as on such social media trend tracking sites as Trendsmap.com.

The new trailer reveals that the Justice League movie, which hits screens across the United States on November 17, features what appears to be an apocalyptic invasion of Earth by an army of flying, winged humanoids — an invasion that only the Justice League heroes can stop.

The new trailer also includes the return of Superman — portrayed for the third time by 34-year-old British actor Henry Cavill — after the iconic DC Comics character was seemingly killed off in last year’s controversial entry into the DC Cinematic Universe series, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The new trailer, which may be viewed below, spends much of its screen time, however, on Israeli actress Gal Gadot in the role of Wonder Woman — after this summer’s Wonder Woman solo movie topped the box office to become the highest-grossing film yet released in what is officially labeled The DC Extended Universe.

The DC Extended Universe series officially commenced with the 2013 Superman solo movie, Man of Steel. But Wonder Woman is actually the third-highest grossing DC Comics movie, according to the box-office tracking site Box Office Mojo.

The top two DC Comics moneymakers remain the second and third films in the Christopher Nolan-directed Batman trilogy, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. Both of those movies starred Christian Bale in the role of Batman and his “secret identity” Bruce Wayne. But Bale was replaced with 45-year-old American screen veteran Ben Affleck in Batman v. Superman, and Affleck reprises his Batman turn in Justice League.

Clearly, fans had an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the new Justice League trailer, as evidenced by the trending #JusticeLeague hashtag — and the fans’ responses posted on Twitter.

The film also stars Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. Fans in Europe and South America will get to see the film in theaters somewhat earlier than their North American counterparts, with release dates in France and Sweden coming on November 15, and a November 16 release in numerous other countries including Spain, Russia, Portugal, Greece and Chile.

