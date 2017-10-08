Kourtney Kardashian Gets Mom-Shamed By Fans Again, They Want Sofia Richie To Get Pregnant With Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian loves to share her celebrity life with her fans, but it looks like they don’t really appreciate the fact that as a mother, Kourtney does not spend enough time with her kids. Yes, like every celebrity mother who is seen on Instagram without her kids, Kourtney, too, was mom-shamed by her fans.

“Could you stop with this shit and actually start spending time with your kids again? You look better than ever, yet you have become so damn desperate. Just stop!”, posted one fan on her Instagram.

This is not the first time Kourtney Kardashian has been mom-shamed, the Inquisitr had reported. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians was accused of not caring about her three kids she has with Scott Disick. Although, it’s amazing that people don’t call upon Scott Disick as often, who is often seen flaunting his fast cars and private jets.

In fact, Kourtney Kardashian’s fans commented that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie should stay together and have babies.

“Scott loves Sophia and they are both on a vacation together,” said one, as though Kourtney Kardashian didn’t already know.

“Hope Sophia gets pregnant with Scott’s baby. They look good together,” said another.

However, it’s not like Kourtney Kardashian is stressing over Scott Disick’s relationship with Sofia Richie. The TMZ has reported that she couldn’t care less. Although Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been separated for a long time now, the two have been co-parenting their three kids.

There were even talks of the two getting back together, but it doesn’t look like they are not going to, given that both have moved on with their lives.

It seems like there was a bit of a twist in the Kourtney Kardashian-Younes Bendjima relationship after the two were seen hanging out together. However, after Sofia was seen with Scott Disick, Us Weekly has reported that the two are no longer friends.

Clearly, it would be unfair for Kourtney’s boyfriend to be friends with her ex-husband’s girlfriend. There was news that ever since Sofia Richie started seeing Scott Disick, she and the Kardashian family haven’t been in touch with Richie. Sofia used to be very close to the Kardashians. But that’s clearly not the case anymore.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]