‘Young And The Restless’ Buzz: Billy’s Look When Lily Hugged Him Could Signal Romance Brewing Between Them

Young and Restless (Y&R) spoilers and buzz tease that Billy’s (Jason Thompson) look when he shared a lingering hug with Lily (Christel Khalil) could be a sign of impending romantic entanglement between the two. Many fans claimed to have noticed a strange look on Billy’s face when he hugged Lily in a recent episode of the daytime drama.

Viewers speculated that the look suggested that Billy was either attracted to Lily or that he was trying to figure out how he could exploit the situation to his advantage.

Some fans also claimed to have noticed that Lily sensed that something was wrong and that she pulled away and seemed uncomfortable.

Should Jordan Be Worried About Lily Working Closely With Billy?

Billy is notorious for his inability to resist an opportunity with an attractive woman. He knows that Lily is now single and available after she commenced divorce proceedings against Cane (Daniel Goddard). Billy’s possible interest in Lily should concern Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood). Jordan might have been thinking that Lily’s divorce from Cane positions him better to secure Lily as his partner. It is unlikely that he is expecting a challenge from Billy.

Lily scored a major success recently when Neil (Kristoff St. John) talked to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and convinced her to consider Lily for a position at her firm. Victoria thought that Juliet’s (Laur Allen) former marketing position would be suitable for Lily. Brash & Sassy offered Lily the job after Billy agreed with Victoria that Juliet’s former position was suitable for her.

Billy later told Lily that she won’t have any trouble adapting to the challenges of her new job because she is already familiar with Brash & Sassy’s business and product lines. She also has some management experience and her new management position would not affect her modeling gigs with Brash & Sassy, Billy explained.

Lily’s new job means she will be working closely with Billy. Speculation that Jordan could find himself competing with Billy for Lily’s attention is based on Billy’s established reputation as a ladies’ man.

Today on #YR, Phyllis learns the truth about Billy's recent behavior when Jack reveals what he's done. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/dIARpmw6Dh pic.twitter.com/Sgg8GcX1Nk — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 6, 2017

What About Phyllis?

Probably the question that fans debated most was the implication of “Lilly” to “Philly.” Many fans agreed that if Billy hooks up with Lily then “Philly” is over.

The relationship between Billy and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is already under threat due to Billy’s corporate espionage scandal. Phyllis recently discovered that Billy betrayed her trust when he used her laptop to steal sensitive information from Jabot files. The exposure of Billy’s stunning act of betrayal puts Phyllis’ relationship with Billy under great strain. Lily’s sudden availability could prove the last straw.

What About Victoria?

For Victoria (Amelia Heinle), the end of Billy’s relationship with Phyllis would mean she has a new rival in Lily. However, unlike Phyllis, Lily would be Victoria’s employee at Brash & Sassy. This means that Victoria has leverage over Lily and that Lily would have to be careful about how she flaunts her relationship with Billy. She certainly won’t want to jeopardize her new employment by openly competing with Victoria for Billy.

Lily’s New Job Comes At An Opportune Time

Besides the satisfaction of taking Juliet’s former position, Lily’s new job comes at a very opportune time, soon after she took the bold step of starting proceedings to divorce Cane. With Cane unemployed and unable to provide for the children, Lily needs to be financially self-sufficient.

Although she has no doubts that Cane will fulfill his responsibility to his children as soon as he gets a job, his prospects of getting a job soon enough don’t look so bright.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]