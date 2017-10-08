‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: How Andre DiMera Transforms Into A Hero From A Villain

When it was revealed that Andre DiMera is coming back to Salem, many are expecting that he would stir some trouble as a true villain. However, it seems that Andre is taking a new path and might actually be a hero this time, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal.

Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) is developing empathy and is changing his personality for the better. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Days of Our Lives writers want to take this character in a new and better direction. Fans are seeing a new side of him, and Thaao even teased on social media that his character is being “humanized.”

One of the initial clues of Andre’s transformation on Days of Our Lives is during the double wedding of Paul and Sonny and Chad and Abigail. Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) crashed the event, and one of those who felt its impact is Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow). Andre, who would have made fun of how Kate reacted, tried to reassure her when she became emotional and jumpy. He also offered his men to track down Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) so that Kate would not worry that something bad would happen in light of the news about Will Horton (Chandler Massey).

Moreover, Penghlis revealed that Andre has finally won his brother’s, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), respect and that Chad finally loves him. What has helped him earn that respect is something to look forward to on Days of Our Lives. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, it might have something to do with Andre becoming a hero, perhaps through saving Abby (Marci Miller) or Thomas from a dangerous situation.

The #DiMeras. Where art thou #abigail? #love that girl. #consistent. What lies ahead will be upsetting. But somewhere beneath a mystery is brewing. #forever #days A post shared by Thaao Penghlis (@thaaopenghlis) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:29am PDT

While Andre is shifting to the good side, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) is turning bad and might become the next villain on Days of Our Lives. Spoilers tease that Brady is turning out to be Deimos 2.0. He is planning to take revenge for the Eric and Nicole romance. His attitude is also changing, which is apparent on how he is bragging about how he is responsible for having Nicole get baby Holly. He is also threatening Nicole that he would expose her as the killer of Deimos and for blackmailing a judge.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images]