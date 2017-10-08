‘The Good Doctor’ Spoilers: A Patient Lies To Get A Transplant, Shaun & Claire Perform Surgery On A Freeway

The Good Doctor spoilers reveal Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) will continue his tenure as a resident surgeon at St. Bonaventure Hospital. In the third episode of the season, titled “Oliver,” Dr. Melendez (Nicolas Gonzales) and Dr. Unger (Chuku Modu) will discover that a patient wasn’t completely honest about his symptoms which could cost him a chance at a life-saving surgery. Dr. Browne (Antonia Thomas) and Dr. Murphy race back to the hospital with a donated organ in tow.

According to The Good Doctor’s promo, Dr. Melendez and Dr. Unger figure out that a patient wasn’t completely honest with them so they would qualify for a transplant. They work against time to try to work around their dishonesty to make sure their surgery is a success.

The Good Doctor spoilers indicate that Shaun was taken off scout duty, at least for a day, as Melendez orders he and Claire to go pick up a donated organ. They have to quickly pick up the organ and rush back to Bonaventure Hospital in time for surgery.

While on the road back to the hospital, Shaun notices there is a huge mass inside the organ. After a few minutes, Shaun discovers some blood was left in the organ, and it clotted inside. The result is the organ is dying and won’t be able to be used unless they do something fast.

Claire orders the driver to stop so they can perform surgery on the side of the freeway and remove the blood clot. The Good Doctor spoilers state that Claire leaves the surgery up to Shaun as she knows he has a good idea where the clot is located.

The Good Doctor spoilers indicate the driver expressed how exciting it was to watch the doctors save the organ. He said it was “more exciting than seeing a baby being born.”

Dr. Murphy removed the clot and flushed the organ with fluid. The Good Doctor spoilers explain that when the doctors harvested the organ, they left a tiny bit of blood, which allowed a blot clot to form. Shaun and Claire took the clot out and flushed the organ with fluid. They rush to Bonaventure Hospital to deliver the (now) healthy organ.

Will the Dr. Melendez find a way to go forward with the transplant even though the patient lied about their symptoms? Will Claire develop a new understanding of Shaun during their organ pickup trip?

The Good Doctor airs Mondays on ABC at 10/9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Jeff Weddell/ ABC Images]