Packers Vs. Cowboys 2017 Live Streaming Online, Start Time, & TV Channel For Sunday’s Matchup

The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys will be televised or live streaming online for viewers in a big matchup on Sunday afternoon. Dak Prescott and Dallas are heading into this game off their second loss of the season which has fans wondering if this team will contend again this season, or fall out of the running. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are looking like an early contender again, after a 3-1 start. That includes back-to-back wins heading into today’s road game at Dallas. Here’s the latest Packers vs. Cowboys game details including how to watch on television or live streaming this Sunday.

Today’s game will be nationally televised in the late afternoon time slot. The Green Bay Packers are coming into this game off their win against the Chicago Bears 35-14. It was their second-straight victory and pushed them to 3-1 to stay atop the NFC Central division. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys struggled as they fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 35-30. They’ll try to bounce back in today’s matchup, where Odds Shark lists the home team as 2.5-point favorites on the point spread or -135 to -145 moneyline favorites. The visiting Packers are +115 to +125 underdogs ahead of this key matchup. For over/under bettors, 52 points is the total to contemplate for today’s game.

In terms of head-to-head meetings, Green Bay has a dominant 7-3 record in the last 10 games against Dallas. Green Bay is also 2-1 in their last three matchups, including that win in the NFC Divisional Round during the past season’s playoffs. That game may still be on the Cowboys’ minds, but getting a key win at home today should be the even bigger though. So far, Dallas is 1-1 at their home field.

Sunday’s game featuring the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys is scheduled to begin at 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time. Live television coverage will be available for most United States viewers on their Fox-affiliated channel. Live streaming should also be available to cable and satellite subscribers on the Fox Sports Go website or any of the compatible Fox Sports Go apps.

Additionally, cable and satellite subscribers who have NFL RedZone channel may see game coverage or highlights. The NFL RedZone channel is available on the Sling Blue channel package through SlingTV which is available for a one-week free trial at the Sling.com website.

The NFL Game Pass and Verizon NFL Mobile services are another two available live streaming options for today’s game. However, both of these options will require a viewer to be a subscriber to either Game Pass or the Verizon mobile service in order to use them. Customers can visit NFL.com or Verizon Mobile for more details on each of these streaming services.

[Featured Image by Tom Pennington/Getty Images]