‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is Reportedly Very Committed To Finding Love

The new 2018 season of The Bachelor is in full swing filming with Arie Luyendyk Jr. Fans everywhere were stunned when Arie was cast as the lead. The 36-year-old race car driver has not been on any of The Bachelor franchise shows since 2012 when he was runner-up for Emily Maynard’s heart on The Bachelorette. While Arie was considered for the lead in the past, he was never chosen until now. One thing fans have made clear through the seasons is that they want a sincere lead. If reports that are surfacing are fact, then Arie is very serious about finding love during his run as The Bachelor.

Entertainment Tonight is sharing that a source is saying Arie is very committed to finding love on the show. Luyendyk is taking things very seriously and is focusing on making the women his priority. Arie is not letting the overall production chaos cloud his mind. Instead, he is choosing to focus intently on the connections he is forming with the contestants.

The source goes on to say that despite some skepticism over the choice to cast Arie as the lead, he does want to find true love and the production crew tried hard to ensure he has that opportunity. Producers were reportedly careful about choosing women that really wanted to find a lasting relationship and not just fame from being on The Bachelor.

The show just wrapped up filming week 4 and as the dates continue fans who can’t wait for the premiere can be sure Reality Steve will be filling everyone in on who is forming strong connections with Arie. Steve shared that last weekend Arie was on a one-on-one date with Seinne Fleming in Lake Tahoe. Photos and videos emerged of the two dancing and kissing before a crowd during a concert. While the two appear to look cozy together, Steve says to not read too much into the photos. Steve has not released who he has confirmed to be a front-runner for Arie’s heart, but he has said it is not Seinne.

When will the new season of The Bachelor premiere? Filming should wrap up towards mid November and the premiere usually falls on the first Monday in January. Popsugar is sharing that this may not be the case with Arie’s season. The first Monday in 2018 is New Year’s Day so it is being debated whether or not Arie’s television debut will be that night or the following Monday, January 8. Regardless, fans will be seeing Arie begin his journey to find love in early January. The Bachelor will air Monday nights on ABC.

